"Come Back Home Mandy" - WWE Universe reacts to Mandy Rose's tweet following a cage match between former Toxic Attraction members

The WWE Universe has reacted to Mandy Rose's tweet following a Weaponized Steel Cage Match between Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne on this week's episode of NXT.

Rose is the former leader of the Toxic Attraction faction, and the group consisted of both Dolin and Jayne. All three members of the faction held championships. Rose was the NXT Women's Title. Dolin and Jayne, meanwhile, held the NXT Women's Tag Team Championships.

Mandy @mandysacs Wowww… All I gotta say. Wowww… All I gotta say.

Following this week's Cage Match between the two former stablemates, Rose tweeted out a message. In reaction, fans urged the 32-year-old to make a return and get Toxic Attraction back on the same page.

Check out the fan reactions on Twitter:

KhabriBhai @RealKhabriBhai



We need the reunion of the Greatest Women's Faction of All Time @mandysacs Come Back Home MandyWe need the reunion of the Greatest Women's Faction of All Time @mandysacs Come Back Home MandyWe need the reunion of the Greatest Women's Faction of All Time

NosyRosy @NosyRosyyy @mandysacs Wow is right because this shouldn’t even be happening in the first place mother @mandysacs Wow is right because this shouldn’t even be happening in the first place mother 😭

francesca @beckysbiceps twitter.com/mandysacs/stat… Mandy @mandysacs Wowww… All I gotta say. Wowww… All I gotta say. Come collect your kids. Great match, but still Come collect your kids. Great match, but still 😂 twitter.com/mandysacs/stat…

A few months ago, Jayne betrayed her former tag team partner on NXT television during a segment with main roster star Bayley. This led to Jayne and Dolin going their separate paths and focusing on their singles career.

Mandy Rose reunited with many NXT stars, including Jacy Jayne

Over this past weekend, Mandy Rose has reunited with several NXT Superstars, including her former Toxic Attraction stablemate, Jacy Jayne.

She was photographed alongside Cora Jade, Indi Hartwell, and the woman who ended her 400+ day reign as NXT Women's Champion, Roxanne Perez.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jade shared a one-word response after she and the other NXT stars reunited with Rose. The former NXT Tag Team Champion wrote:

"Reunited."

Rose was released by WWE by the end of 2022. Since then, she hasn't returned to professional wrestling and is yet to officially step foot inside a squared circle. The 32-year-old is focusing on her ventures outside of professional wrestling and seems to be enjoying life without taking in-ring bumps.

However, Mandy herself hasn't confirmed her retirement from professional wrestling by any means. Therefore, there are chances of her potentially returning at some point.

Do you miss seeing Mandy Rose wrestle? Sound off in the comment section

Recommended Video Real reason Cody Rhodes lost at Night of Champions and his WWE future

Poll : 0 votes