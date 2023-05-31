WWE Superstar has a one-word reaction after reuniting with Mandy Rose, spotted with on-screen rival

Released WWE star Mandy Rose recently reunited with her former colleagues Cora Jade, Jacy Jayne, and Roxanne Perez. Taking to social media, Jade reacted to reuniting with the former NXT Women's Champion.

Interestingly enough, Jade was also seen alongside her on-screen rival, Roxanne, whom she betrayed during a title match against Rose. The two are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions.

Taking to her official Instagram handle, Jade reposted a photo of herself with Rose and her fellow NXT stars. She had a one-word reaction to reuniting with the 32-year-old.

"Reunited," wrote Jade.

Booker T wants Mandy Rose back in WWE

According to Booker T, Mandy Rose should return to WWE. During her time in the company, Rose quickly became popular with the WWE Universe.

After coming down to NXT, she formed her own faction, Toxic Attraction. The group consisted of Gigi Dolin and Jacy Jayne and rose to stardom courtesy of their work on NXT TV.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker suggested that Rose deserves a chance to return to WWE and prove that she is still one of the best in the professional wrestling business. Booker said:

"The question is: would you like to see Mandy Rose back in WWE? Me personally, I would," Booker said. "Main roster or NXT, I really don't care. I just hope she gets a chance to get back in there and prove that ... she still can be one of the best."

Rose is a former NXT Women's Champion, which was her only championship reign in the company. She held the title for over 400 days before losing it to Roxanne Perez on an episode of NXT.

Shortly afterward, she was fired by WWE and hasn't returned to the professional wrestling business.

