"Come get some" - RAW Superstar taunts John Cena

RAW Superstar Theory continues to taunt his idol John Cena and throw challenges to compete with him for the United States Championship.

John Cena is set to make his return to WWE on the June 27 episode of RAW to celebrate his 20 year anniversary with the company. Throughout his expansive career in the industry, the Cenation Leader has been an inspiration and given many upcoming and current superstars advice that helped them in their careers.

Since the announcement of the 16-time champion's return to the red brand, Theory has left no stone unturned in getting his attention for a match. The young star even responded to a Tiktok which featured Cena stating that the current US Champion required an 'attitude adjustment.'

Theory recently shared a post on Instagram in which he donned Cena's iconic 'jorts' with a chain and padlock around his neck. Holding the old United States Championship alongside his current title, he said Cena's famous line: "You want some, come get some."

"Sincerely yours, Stan," Theory titled the post.

Theory has been on a roll challenging John Cena on social media

Theory is reportedly seen by WWE Chairman Vince McMahon as a young John Cena. It makes sense then that the brash young star has taken to calling out the 16-time champion on social media at every opportunity. The RAW Superstar even mocked his idol at a recent live event by wearing his 'Word Life' shirt.

Before the event, Theory was wearing Cena's shirt and striking his own signature pose before the video transitioned into his entrance to the ring. Theory then stated, "Right here, all day."

You can check out the video below.

Theory isn't the only one taking shots at The Face that Runs the Place. Former Intercontinental Champion Dolph Ziggler has also teased a potential feud with Cena. As of now, there's no confirmation of who the Cenation Leader will potentially feud with after his return.

