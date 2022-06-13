15-time champion teases a potential match against John Cena ahead of his return to WWE

Dolph Ziggler has teased a potential match against John Cena ahead of his return to WWE.

On the latest episode of RAW, WWE confirmed that Cena would be returning to the company on the June 27 episode of Monday Night RAW. He will celebrate the 20-year anniversary of his debut in what promises to be a special night.

Taking to Twitter, Ziggler teased a potential clash against The Leader of the Cenation, as he posted a GIF of a match between him and Cena.

Check out Ziggler's tweet below:

The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion followed up with another tweet, as he posted a photo of himself confronting Cena.

Here's Ziggler's tweet below:

The last time Cena was seen on WWE programming, he was feuding with Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship. At SummerSlam 2021, he was unable to dethrone The Head of the Table.

The WWE Universe reacts to Dolph Ziggler's tweet regarding John Cena

The WWE Universe had mixed reactions to Dolph Ziggler's tweets. Some fans asked him to bring back his old look, whereas others called for a singles push for the multi-time Intercontinental Champion.

Here are a few reactions to Ziggler's initial tweet:

Patrick Odonnell @pattystix11 @HEELZiggler You always put on a show, you should get a push for your singles career again. You definitely deserve it @HEELZiggler You always put on a show, you should get a push for your singles career again. You definitely deserve it

Dec_Sufc @dec_sufc @HEELZiggler I want cena vs ziggler for the intercontinental championship @HEELZiggler I want cena vs ziggler for the intercontinental championship

In reaction to his second tweet, fans admitted that a match between Ziggler and Cena was what they needed.

Another fan asked Ziggler to challenge Cena at the upcoming Money in the Bank Premium Live Event.

Here are some more interesting reactions from the WWE Universe:

As of now, plans for John Cena upon his return are yet to be revealed.

However, Hall of Fame journalist Bill Apter has suggested that the 16-time world champion should face Gunther. Shortly after the latter won the Intercontinental Championship recently, Apter said:

"Fans were strongly behind Ricochet. They despise Gunther. Cena can get back into the heart of the WWE Universe by coming in for his anniversary and beating the newly crowned IC Champion Gunther,"

The Austrian star defeated Ricochet on the latest edition of SmackDown to win his first title on the main roster.

