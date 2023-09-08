"Come slap a b****" - 32-year-old superstar invites Cardi B to WWE

A 32-year-old superstar has requested Cardi B to appear on WWE television.

Chelsea Green and Sonya Deville captured the Women's Tag Team Championships on the July 17th edition of RAW. Their title reign quickly ended, as Sonya Deville suffered a torn ACL and will be on the shelf for several months.

Green held an audition to find her new tag team partner, but it did not go as planned. Piper Niven made her return to the company and named herself as Green's new partner. Niven is also currently out of action with an illness but is expected to return soon.

Chelsea Green took to social media to send a message to Cardi B. She stated that she is waiting for the popular rapper to come to the company and "slap a b****." She added that radio personality Peter Rosenberg would be a good candidate to slap.

"Me waiting for @iamcardib to come slap a b**** at @WWE… I could name a few 🙋🏼‍♀️ @Rosenbergradio @ringerwrestling," she wrote.

You can check out Green's post on X by clicking here.

WWE Superstar Tamina offers to train Cardi B

Tamina offered to teach Cardi B how to jump off the top rope after the musician mentioned Jimmy Snuka in her song.

The rapper has made references to Eddie Guerrero, Lita, and Triple H in the past, and noted her love for wrestling in her song "Hot Sh*t." A wrestling fan tagged Tamina with lyrics from the song mentioning her father, and she responded by saying that she loves Cardi B. Tamina added that she will teach the Grammy-winning artist how to jump off the top turnbuckle.

"I KNOW RIGHT!!! It's hella dope. I heard it the day it dropped!! I luv me some @iamcardib. Maybe I should teach her to off the top ropes on some peeps," Tamina posted.

Expand Tweet

The world of professional wrestling has always welcomed celebrity guests to try and attract new viewers to the product. It will be fascinating to see if the popular musician accepts Chelsea Green's offer and appears on WWE television sometime down the line.

What is your favorite celebrity appearance in WWE history? Let us know in the comments section below.

Will Brandi Rhodes return to the ring? We asked her here.