"Come on Trish, that’s horrible" - WWE veteran slams Trish Stratus after "high school" angle on RAW (Exclusive)

Trish Stratus is one of the biggest legends in WWE history, owing to her contributions to the women's division many years back. However, her latest run with the company was subject to criticism from Vince Russo, who slammed her segment on RAW.

Trish Stratus returned to WWE in August 2022, and instead of making a one-off appearance, she returned as a full-time performer earlier this year. The Hall of Famer helped Becky Lynch and Lita defeat Damage CTRL before turning on The Man in April 2023. The two have been feuding ever since.

On the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, former WWE writer Vince Russo slammed Trish Stratus's promo on the recent episode of RAW.

"For somebody that’s been there as long as Trish, you’re really gonna come up with the line that I’m better looking than each and everyone of you. Trish really? That’s what we’re gonna come up with, that’s high school verbiage, that’s not clever, it’s not creative, it’s not smart and then of course the angle that I’m not medically cleared. This is a double edged sword because I’m gonna put it over then I’m gonna take it away. They made a concerted effort of booking matches for next week. Now I read online that the reason they’re trying to do this is because Vince [McMahon] doesn’t like to cancel booked matches so they are advertising a match, Vince ain’t gonna change it at the last minute which I call BS on that."

He continued:

"I like the fact that they are promoting next week, they’re making a concerted effort to do that for whatever reason. But don’t do that in front of the people because you’re screwing that crowd. Cut the verbiage and then have the announcers come back and say it has been booked. Come on Trish, that’s horrible. You’re a Hall of Famer, you gotta do better." [From 46:32 to 49:24]

Trish Stratus was in action at WWE Money in the Bank 2023

The seven-time WWE women's champion faced Raquel Rodriguez in a ladder qualifying match on an episode of RAW. Becky Lynch attacked Trish, gifting her a disqualification win.

The former Hardcore Champion worked with Zoey Stark during the women's ladder match to prevent the Lass Kicker from winning. Their efforts bore fruit as IYO SKY ascended the ladder and won the bout.

