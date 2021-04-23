"Comfortably uncomfortable" - Mickie James details her last two years in WWE 

Mickie James recently opened up on her experience working for WWE over the past two years.

James is currently making waves on social media after discovering that WWE sent her belongings in a trash bag following her release. Several pro-wrestling personalities, including CM Punk and Chris Jericho, reacted to WWE's treatment of James via their official Twitter handles.

Stephanie McMahon later took to Twitter to publicly apologize to Mickie James for the same:

@MickieJames I am embarrassed you or anyone else would be treated this way. I apologize personally and on behalf of @WWE. The person responsible is no longer with our company.

Mickie James recently discussed her WWE release in the latest edition of GAW TV with former WWE Superstar Victoria and SoCal Val.

“But I honestly feel, in the last two years, I’ve been really, what was the term? Comfortably uncomfortable," James said. "In the sense of like, I feel like I’ve been trying to be pigeonholed or fit into this little square mold of like 'this is what you want me to be and this is what we want you to believe that you are.' And I’m just not that. It’s just been a lot. It’s been heavy for the last two years. I feel like I’ve been in this little space.”

Mickie James is considered one of WWE's female greats

Mickie James made her WWE RAW debut back in 2005 and was quickly inserted into a storyline with then-WWE Women's Champion Trish Stratus. Her obsession with Stratus eventually led to a heel turn, and she defeated Stratus at WrestleMania 22 to win her first title.

James is a five-time WWE Women's Champion and also won the Divas title on one occasion. She's a decorated WWE veteran who is bound to enter the company's Hall of Fame sometime down the line.

This quote seems more relevant today than it did yesterday. Thank you. Out on stands now. Grab your copy today. 💋 https://t.co/zhSK6PZQlr — Mickie James~Aldis (@MickieJames) April 16, 2021

