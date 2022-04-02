"Completely obsessed"- Alexa Bliss shares WWE legend's latest photo on Twitter

Alexa Bliss sent major praise towards WWE legend Lita for her stunning look at last night's Hall of Fame ceremony.

Alexa Bliss is one of the most popular female stars in all of WWE. The former Women's Champion has always had praise for veteran female stars who paved the way for wrestlers like her.

WWE Hall of Famer Lita was one of several former superstars who were in attendance at the 2022 Hall of Fame ceremony. The former Women's Champion rocked an incredibly beautiful outfit at the event that garnered praise from fans. Alexa Bliss noticed Lita's outfit as well and shared her thoughts on the same in her latest tweet. Check it out below:

"Completely obsessed with @AmyDumas Hall of Fame look last night. Just stunning," wrote Bliss in her tweet.

Alexa Bliss was a big fan of Lita while growing up

Bliss made her WWE main roster debut in 2016 after a brief stint in NXT. She has done quite well for herself over the years and has won several Women's titles. Back in 2015, Bliss had a chat with 614 Columbus and revealed that she loved watching Lita and The Hardy Boyz when she was a kid.

"Me and my family loved the Hardyz and Lita. I tried to have a little bit of snappiness to my moves like Lita did, but mostly, I really liked watching Rey and how he moved because of his size. I knew if I ever wanted to do this, I was probably not going to be the tallest gal or the biggest one in the ring. I really looked up to Trish because she was also a smaller framed girl," said Bliss. [H/T 411Mania]

Lita recently made a brief return to WWE TV for a feud against RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. The WWE veteran faced Lynch at WWE Elimination Chamber and had a strong showing at the event. Unfortunately, Lita failed to beat Lynch for the title.

That same night, Bliss came close to winning the Women's Elimination Chamber match, which was contested for an opportunity at Lynch's title belt. Bliss currently isn't a part of this year's WrestleMania card.

