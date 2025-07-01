Concerning news on WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels

WWE legend and Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels has been quite busy with his duties as NXT boss, but at the same time, he continues to take care of his past health issues.

Physical therapist Kevin Wilk took to his Instagram account and posted a photo with HBK after the latter underwent rehabilitation. Wilk didn't provide any specific details about Michaels' therapy, but it is safe to say that it was related to his left knee, which appears to be swollen in the photo.

The WWE legend had been dealing with knee injuries before, and he is still recovering from them, 15 years after his retirement from pro wrestling.

"Absolute honor & pleasure to do some rehab on one of the WWE legends Shawn Michaels...Awesome athlete, talented personality & genuinely an awesome person! Great to see you again Shawn & keep the health going brother!!! The WWE family is AWESOME! Heart Break Kid Forever!" Kevin Wilk wrote on Instagram.

Given the condition of his left knee in the photo, Michaels still has a lot of work to do to fully recover.

Former WWE star reveals that he doesn't like Shawn Michaels

MVP is currently working with AEW, along with former WWE stars Shelton Benjamin and Bobby Lashley. He didn't leave the Stamford-based company on the best of terms.

In an interview with Marking Out, MVP shared his thoughts on HBK, and revealed that he had mixed feelings about him.

"Shawn Michaels is not necessarily one of my favorite people, but you can’t dispute [his]selling, [the] emotion he would get from people the way he would sell and make people feel sorry for him," MVP said. (H/T 411 Mania)

MVP didn't say why he had mixed feelings for the WWE Hall of Famer, but it could be related to his booking and the way he left the company several months ago.

