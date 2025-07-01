[SPOILERS] WWE Hall of Famer returns during SmackDown tapings; first singles match in 680 days confirmed

  • home icon
By Divesh Merani
Modified Jul 01, 2025 02:13 GMT
SmackDown was taped after RAW this week. (Image via WWE.com)
WWE taped the July 4th episode of Friday Night SmackDown immediately after today's edition of RAW. There were several surprises during the taping, including the return of a legendary name.

WARNING: The following article contains Spoilers for the July 4 episode of WWE SmackDown. Please stop reading if you wish to avoid them.

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton came out to cut a promo on SmackDown, addressing her potential SummerSlam match against Jade Cargill. The 2025 Queen of the Ring interrupted her before The Buff Barbie revealed that she wanted to defend her title at Evolution.

Stratton issued a challenge to Trish Stratus for the WWE Women's Championship at the all-female premium live event. The Hall of Famer came out and accepted it before exchanging a few words with her upcoming opponent.

Tiffany and Trish have a history together. They teamed up to defeat Nia Jax and Candice LeRae at Elimination Chamber earlier this year. That was the 49-year-old legend's last WWE appearance. She hasn't wrestled a singles match since losing to Becky Lynch inside a steel cage at Payback on September 2, 2023.

It remains to be seen if Trish Stratus and Tiffany Stratton will headline Evolution. The Women's World Championship will also be on the line, with IYO SKY defending her title against Rhea Ripley.

