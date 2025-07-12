Condolences to former WWE star Braun Strowman

Former WWE Superstar Braun Strowman was released by the Stamford-based promotion just a few weeks ago. While he has yet to appear in any other promotion following his release, he has signed up for a lead role in an action franchise recently.

Ad

While Strowman has received a career-changing role, he has been hit by a massive blow in his personal life. The wrestling fans recently came to know that former WWE Superstar Kevin Nikel (a.k.a. Ivan Warsaw) passed away after being shot in Arkansas, which has disheartened millions around the world.

In a recent post on Instagram, Strowman addressed his connection with Nikel and how saddened he was with the former WWE star’s passing. The Monster of All Monsters stated that Nikel was one of the first men to support him during the early days of his career, and further added that both men had worked together for a brief period at the beginning of his career.

Ad

Trending

“Kevin was one of the very first people that really ever helped me out in this business. When no one else really wanted to do anything with me ( I was the outsider I didn’t come through the indies I didn’t have a bunch of friends that had been in the business for 20 years. So I was always looked down on. ) he pitched and idea for us to be a hillbilly tag team ( fitting as we are both rednecks lol ) we actually got to cut a few promos on some live events,” he wrote.

Ad

WWE doesn't want these wrestlers back - Find out now!

He further added:

“I’ll never forget what you did for me in the beginning a lost kid just trying to make it in this crazy business. So sad to hear of this man’s life being taken way too soon. Rest easy brother. Have a beer with the rest of the boyz up there. It’s [sic] was a pleasure to know you friend,” he wrote in his Instagram post.

Ad

Ad

Will former WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman return to the squared circle again?

Since his release from WWE, Braun Strowman has not been allowed to appear in any other promotion yet, thanks to the 90-day non-compete clause he has to serve. The former Universal Champion now has a massive lead role in an action franchise, which could lead to a significant career change for Strowman.

Ad

Expand Tweet

While the Monster of All Monsters would surely want to return to the squared circle, things could be different if his acting career takes off following the newly signed role. Time will tell what the star has planned for his future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ishaan Rathi Ishaan writes for the WWE vertical at Sportskeeda. While he is a finance student, Ishaan is an avid pro wrestling fan, which has led him to pursue a career in sports journalism.



Before joining Sportskeeda, Ishaan worked for various renowned websites such as GiveMeSport and Fansided, and has nearly three years of experience. He relies only on credible sources like Cagematch when reporting on a topic. Ishaan cross-checks his work multiple times to ensure it is factually correct.



Ishaan’s favorite pro wrestler is Seth Rollins. He admires The Visionary’s never-give-up attitude and work ethic. In fact, it was The Shield’s memorable WWE debut in 2012 that got him hooked on sports entertainment in the first place. Ishaan would love to interview Rollins someday.



When not reporting on pro wrestling, Ishaan loves to watch movies and occasionally play cricket. Know More

Triple H hates these wrestlers? - Check out now!