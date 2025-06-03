Condolences to WWE Champion John Cena

John Cena has been on a stellar run inside the WWE ring over the last few months, as he has gotten the better of every opponent since coming up short at the Royal Rumble. However, the 17-time world champion has suffered a major personal loss outside the squared circle.

Cena is known to be a private person who does not share his personal life much on social media. However, it is known that the Cenation Leader visited an animal shelter for his charity work in the past, where he liked an abandoned kitten and adopted it.

While John Cena is thriving in his final run with WWE, he has suffered a major blow in his personal life as his recent post on Instagram insinuates that his cat, Owen, has passed away. The comment section was also filled with love and support for the 17-time world champion.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling express our deepest condolences to the Cenation Leader and his family for their loss.

Veteran believes John Cena should take credit for R-Truth's WWE departure

R-Truth's 17-year WWE tenure is set to come to an end as the former 24/7 champion revealed that his contract won't be renewed. Truth was involved in a feud with John Cena recently, and wrestling veteran Bully Ray believes that the Cenation Leader should take credit for Truth's departure, connecting it with the ongoing storyline:

"If this whole Truth thing is legit and if they are not renewing his contract, I put John Cena on TV with a microphone and he says, ‘I never liked Ron Killings, Ron Killings was released because of me. I said I am going to ruin wrestling, I am ruining it for you fans. I know you love this guy. I called The Rock, The Rock released Ron Killings.’ End of story," said Ray.

Cena has moved on from the feud after defeating R-Truth on the recently concluded Saturday Night's Main Event. The Undisputed WWE Champion also tried to interfere in the match between Jey Uso and Logan Paul, which led to Cody Rhodes coming out to make the save.

The heel duo will team up at Money in the Bank to take on the American Nightmare and the World Heavyweight Champion in a high-profile tag team match.

