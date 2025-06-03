John Cena should reveal he is behind 53-year-old star being let go by WWE, says former champion

John Cena has been on fire since turning heel and capturing his 17th WWE World Title, beating Cody Rhodes at WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas. The Last Real Champion has vowed to ruin professional wrestling and has been working towards that goal. Interestingly, a former champion has pitched an angle that sits well with Cena’s motto, where he could reveal he was behind the release of a beloved 53-year-old superstar.

The released superstar in question is R-Truth. Ron shocked the world of professional wrestling when he announced his departure from WWE, marking the end of his 17-year stint with the company. Truth’s announcement has taken the internet by storm. Fans even hijacked the latest edition of RAW with the “WeWantTruth” chants.

On his Busted Open Radio, former WWE tag team champion Bubba Ray Dudley stated that the Stamford-based promotion could capitalize on the hype. This could happen if John Cena reveals that he was behind Truth’s departure and that he asked The Rock to get him released.

"If this whole Truth thing is legit and if they are not renewing his contract, I put John Cena on TV with a microphone and he says, ‘I never liked Ron Killings, Ron Killings was released because of me. I said I am going to ruin wrestling, I am ruining it for you fans. I know you love this guy. I called The Rock, The Rock released Ron Killings.’ End of story," said Ray. (H/T ITR Wrestling)

R-Truth competed in a non-title match against Cena at the recent edition of Saturday Night’s Main Event. The Last Real Champion defeated Ron at the event.

WWE legend compares John Cena’s heel turn to NWO turn

John Cena turning heel towards the end of his WWE career is undoubtedly one of the biggest heel turns in the industry.

Speaking on The Wrestling Time Machine, the former SmackDown general manager Teddy Long compared Cena’s bad guy arc with the iconic NWO turn, and he claimed that the Last Real Champion’s turn is nothing compared to that.

"The John Cena heel was nothing compared to the nWo, none whatsoever. I don't know who is sitting around thinking that, but that's completely wrong. The turn of the nWo was, like, unbelievable. You have never seen it before. So, and like I said, it wasn't really a big deal with Cena because people were expecting it anyway,” said Long.

It will be interesting to see whether the Stamford-based promotion will use R-Truth’s release to further Cena as a heel.

