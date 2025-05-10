John Cena heel turn is severely outclassed by another moment, insists WWE Hall of Famer (Exclusive)

John Cena turning heel at WWE Elimination Chamber was certainly a highlight of pro-wrestling history. However, another moment is apparently much more shocking, or so Teddy Long thinks.

Ad

Much before John Cena shocked the world by joining The Rock, fans got to see a massive twist when Hulk Hogan turned to the dark side and joined the nWo. Although the segment happened back in 1996, it is still talked about today owing to the sheer impact it had at the time.

Some have naturally compared Hogan's heel turn with that of John Cena's twist, but WWE Hall of Famer Teddy Long could not disagree more. Speaking on the latest episode of The Wrestling Time Machine hosted by Mac Davis, Teddy stated:

Ad

Trending

"The John Cena heel was nothing compared to the nWo, none whatsoever. I don't know who is sitting around thinking that, but that's completely wrong. The turn of the nWo was like unbelievable. You have never seen before. So, and like I said it wasn't really no big deal with Cena because people were expecting it anyway." [From 0:48 onwards]

Ad

Look who just shut down all of Tony Khan's critics! More HERE.

Ad

The WWE Hall of Famer recently commented on Braun Strowman's release

Braun Strowman being released in the recent slew of roster cuts came as a surprise to many, including Teddy Long.

Speaking on another episode of The Wrestling Time Machine, the WWE Hall of Famer speculated that Strowman could have had backstage heat. He stated:

"With Strowman, this is not the first time that they've released him," Long said. "I think this is his second or third time, I believe. I'm not sure, but then they brought him back. So I'm saying this, if you can go back when Vince [McMahon] was in charge, when Strowman was there, they were using him a whole different way. I mean, he was the monster at that particular time, so I don't know what happened with him. I think he may have got his own heat." [From 3:33 – 4:01]

Ad

Ad

As of now, it remains to be seen what Triple H is planning next for WWE.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Sportskeeda Wrestling and embed the exclusive YouTube video.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Shubhajit Deb Shubhajit is a pro wrestling journalist at Sportskeeda, reporting on WWE news. He has a Master's degree in English and has been working in his current role for over 2 years.



A fan of pro wrestling since childhood, Shubhajit decided to start creating content on the sport out of passion. Before covering a piece of news or rumor, he conducts thorough research, ensuring information in his work is reliable and completely accurate.



Although Shubhajit admires numerous pro wrestlers, his current favorite is WWE superstar Drew McIntyre. He is fond of The Scottish Warrior’s character work and innovative quips.



If there is one storyline he can work on in WWE, Shubhajit would book Roman Reigns’ future with The Bloodline following WrestleMania XL, where he lost to Cody Rhodes. He would have Reigns’ stablemates excommunicate him, laying the foundation for a gimmick change for the former. After Reigns’ exit from the faction, Shubhajit would portray him as an anti-hero trying hard to claw his way back up to the top.



Apart from reporting on pro wrestling, Shubhajit enjoys competitive gaming and reading. Know More