Condolences to WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 20, 2025 19:52 GMT
Trish Stratus backstage (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus recently shared a heartbreaking social media update. She opened up about the unfortunate passing of her mother.

The veteran's mother was diagnosed with cancer. Earlier this month, Stratus canceled her autograph signing in Wales, stating her mother needed her to be by her side.

Trish Stratus took to her Instagram account to reveal that her mother had passed away last week. The former WWE Women's Champion penned down an emotional message for her late mother in the caption.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Stratus returned to the squared circle last month. She wrestled Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at the Evolution Premium Live Event. Unfortunately, she could not secure the win.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Trish Stratus and her family during this difficult time.

Former WWE champion wants Trish Stratus to be on his show

Former WWE Tag Team Champion Grayson Waller broke character to express his desire to host Stratus on the Grayson Waller Effect.

During a conversation with Chris Van Vliet on the Insight podcast, the Aussie icon pointed out that several top stars have appeared on The Grayson Waller Effect. He added that Stratus would be his dream guest.

"If I had to put this list two years ago when I first got The Grayson Waller Effect, it's [John] Cena, Cody [Rhodes], Shawn [Michaels], Logan [Paul], the Mount Rushmore basically, that would be great. I've always said the dream guest is Trish Stratus. I've been saying it multiple times, and unfortunately, it hasn't happened yet. I'm going to keep saying it. Trish, come on, please be on my show. Let me give you the Grayson Waller rub. I just really respect her as a performer, and I've always liked her for so long. So that's always my answer, and until it happens, I can't really give another answer," he said.

Only time will tell if Grayson Waller gets the opportunity to host his dream guest on his show.

