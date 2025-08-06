Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking update 

WWE legend Trish Stratus canceled an upcoming autograph signing today for a heartbreaking reason. Stratus battled Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution 2025 but was unable to capture the title.The Hall of Famer took to Instagram today to share that she would not be able to attend an upcoming autograph signing in Wales. Stratus shared that she needed to be by her mother's side in case something happened and thanked her fans for their support.&quot;Hi everyone, it breaks my heart to share that I won't be able to attend the autograph signing in Wales this weekend. My mom needs me by her side right now, and with the distance involved, the travel is simply too far. I'd be too far away to get back quickly - and that's not a risk I can take at this time. To those who bought tickets - I'm so sorry to disappoint you. I promise I will come back to Wales and we will meet another time! I'm truly sorry to disappoint anyone, please know I never take your support for granted, and it means the world to me,&quot; wrote Stratus. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostTrish Stratus is a legend of the professional wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.Trish Stratus comments on the build to her title match at WWE EvolutionWWE legend Trish Stratus recently admitted that the build to her match against Tiffany Stratton at Evolution 2025 felt rushed.Speaking with Sam Roberts on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Stratus admitted that she wished there was more effort put into the build for her match against The Buff Barbie. The 49-year-old also referred to one of her promos with Stratton as &quot;boring&quot; but noted that they did their best with what they were given.&quot;There’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure. But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right?&quot; She said.Trish Stratus @trishstratuscomLINKTo be the GOAT you gotta beat the GOAT.It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus decides to compete in another WWE match down the line.