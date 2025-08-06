  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking update 

Trish Stratus shares heartbreaking update 

By Robert Lentini
Modified Aug 06, 2025 20:37 GMT
Stratus was in action at Evolution 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]
Stratus was in action at Evolution 2025. [Image credit: WWE.com]

WWE legend Trish Stratus canceled an upcoming autograph signing today for a heartbreaking reason. Stratus battled Tiffany Stratton for the WWE Women's Championship at Evolution 2025 but was unable to capture the title.

Ad

The Hall of Famer took to Instagram today to share that she would not be able to attend an upcoming autograph signing in Wales. Stratus shared that she needed to be by her mother's side in case something happened and thanked her fans for their support.

"Hi everyone, it breaks my heart to share that I won't be able to attend the autograph signing in Wales this weekend. My mom needs me by her side right now, and with the distance involved, the travel is simply too far. I'd be too far away to get back quickly - and that's not a risk I can take at this time. To those who bought tickets - I'm so sorry to disappoint you. I promise I will come back to Wales and we will meet another time! I'm truly sorry to disappoint anyone, please know I never take your support for granted, and it means the world to me," wrote Stratus.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

Roman Reigns leaving WWE soon? Here's all we know!

Trish Stratus is a legend of the professional wrestling business and was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2013.

Trish Stratus comments on the build to her title match at WWE Evolution

WWE legend Trish Stratus recently admitted that the build to her match against Tiffany Stratton at Evolution 2025 felt rushed.

Speaking with Sam Roberts on the NotSam Wrestling podcast, Stratus admitted that she wished there was more effort put into the build for her match against The Buff Barbie. The 49-year-old also referred to one of her promos with Stratton as "boring" but noted that they did their best with what they were given.

Ad
"There’s a little bit of a saying, like, ‘You can only control what you can control.’ Do I wish there was a bigger build? Do I wish we had a longer segment? Do I wish we didn’t have a very boring segment last week on SmackDown? Sure. But, it is what it is. You get your time, you do your thing and sometimes things get thrown together. It is what it is, right?" She said.
Ad

It will be interesting to see if Trish Stratus decides to compete in another WWE match down the line.

About the author
Robert Lentini

Robert Lentini

Twitter icon

Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.

He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well.

Know More

Worst WWE matches ranked - Watch Now!

Quick Links

Edited by Robert Lentini
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications