  Condolences to WWE icons The Miz & Maryse

Condolences to WWE icons The Miz & Maryse

By Aashrit Satija
Modified Oct 24, 2025 07:05 GMT
The Miz is a former WWE Champion
The Miz is a former WWE Champion [Image credits: stars' Instagram handles]

WWE Superstar The Miz recently took to social media to share an extremely heartbreaking personal update. The A-Lister also sent an emotional message after the tragic news of his dog's passing.

It is an extremely sad time for The Miz's family as their beloved dog, Pumpkin, is no more. The former WWE Champion recently made a collaborative Instagram post with his wife, Maryse, for their dog. He shared several photos of her and sent an emotional message in his post's caption. The A-Lister highlighted that Pumpking had been bringing joy to his family for the past thirteen years.

"We lost our little Pumpkin. Thirteen years of love, chaos, and energy packed into one tiny Min Pin. She always brought smiles, jumping up to say hi and finding every extra scrap that fell from the table. She gave big kisses and even bigger cuddles," he wrote.
The WWE SmackDown star added that Pumpkin was protective of his daughters and always showed love to them, before writing that his family will miss her a lot.

"She traveled the world with us, always by our side, bringing joy and laughter wherever we went. She was amazing with our girls; patient, playful, protective, and they adored her just as much as she adored them. Toward the end, she slowed down a bit, but she never stopped loving us. The house feels emptier without her, but our hearts are full from every moment she gave us. She’s reunited with Mocha. We’ll miss you, Pumpkin. We love you, Pumpkin. Rest in peace. ❤️🐾," he added.
Check out his Instagram post below:

We at Sportskeeda send our condolences to The Miz and Maryse's family at this extremely difficult time.

The Miz could face John Cena, believes WWE legend Natalya

During a recent edition of the Busted Open podcast, Natalya said that she believes The Miz could face John Cena before the latter's WWE retirement. The Queen of Harts highlighted how reliable The A-Lister was and the chemistry he had inside the ring with Cena.

"I’m going with a wild card. I would like to see The Miz. They had such great matches. Their chemistry was so good, and in a lot of ways, you know, Miz is one of those hidden…I don’t even know if he’s a hidden treasure, but he’s the guy that if you wanna get something off the ground, in my opinion, you turn to Miz. He’s so reliable...," she said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for The Miz's WWE future.

