John Cena may face “wild card” 21-time WWE champion before retiring, says Natalya

John Cena is set to retire at Saturday Night's Main Event in December. He only has 4 dates left on his retirement tour including his final match. While many names have been suggested to be Cena's final match, former Divas Champion Natalya predicted a wild card name for the job. The star she predicted is none other than the former 2-time WWE Champion the Miz.

While speaking on the Busted Open podcast, former Divas Champion Natalya predicted that John Cena might face the Grandslam Champion in his final match.

"I’m going with a wild card. I would like to see The Miz. They had such great matches. Their chemistry was so good and in a lot of ways, you know, Miz is one of those hidden…I don’t even know if he’s a hidden treasure, but he’s the guy that if you wanna get something off the ground, in my opinion, you turn to Miz. He’s so reliable…I think Miz isn’t talked about enough. But I would love to see Miz be one of John’s final matches. If he’s not his final match, I’d love to see him be in the running for one of his final matches." (13:07 onwards) [H:T/TJRWrestling]

It will be interesting to see how the fans will react if the Miz is revealed as Cena's retirement match opponent.

John Cena and the Miz have a lot of history with each other

John Cena and the Miz have stood across from each other at two distinct WrestleManias. Their first WrestleMania encounter took place at WrestleMania 27 for the WWE Championship in the main event. Despite suffering a concussion during the match, Miz beat Cena to successfully defend his title.

The two then met again at WrestleMania 6 years later in a mixed tag-team match. Miz and Maryse faced Cena and Nikki Bella where Cena and his ex-girlfriend won the match. The two have had multiple other matches over the years as well.

It would be a shocking decision if the Hollywood star is the one who faces John Cena in his retirement match.

