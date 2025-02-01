Condolences to WWE star Braun Strowman

WWE SmackDown Superstar Braun Strowman recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking update. At Saturday Night's Main Event, The Monster Among Men faced Jacob Fatu in a singles match.

However, the match ended in disqualification after The Samoan Werewolf destroyed Strowman, leaving the big man bloodied and fallen. As of now, the former WWE Universal Champion's status for the Men's Royal Rumble Match is uncertain.

Meanwhile, Braun Strowman took to Instagram to share deeply saddening news today. He announced the passing of his grandfather, sharing a heartfelt message of remembrance and farewell.

"You had a hell of a run!!!! Fly high Grandpa 💚💚," he wrote.

Check out the star's Instagram post below:

WWE veteran reveals why Braun Strowman's booking isn't working

Since his return to Friday Night SmackDown, The Monster of All Monsters has been embroiled in a feud with The Bloodline. His appearances on television, including on RAW, have been sporadic.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine, Teddy Long addressed Braun Strowman's current booking in WWE, expressing concern that the 41-year-old star's presentation and in-ring utilization might not be maximizing his potential.

The former SmackDown GM acknowledged the possibility of various factors contributing to Strowman's current situation, including both internal issues and personal factors.

"It certainly doesn't help him a lot. The way the guy looks and the way that they use him is two different things. I couldn't ask what the problem is there. Why things are happening the way they are happening? Sometimes, it's on the guy himself. Like I said, we just don't know what's going on behind the scenes," he said.

WWE fans will have to wait and see if The Monster Among Men will be medically cleared to compete tonight in the 30-man gimmick match.

On behalf of Sportskeeda, we would like to extend our deepest condolences to Braun Strowman and his family during this incredibly difficult time.

