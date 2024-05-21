Condolences to WWE Superstar Alba Fyre

WWE Superstar Alba Fyre issues a heartbreaking update on social media upon the tragic passing of her mother.

Fyre is a member of the RAW brand and is in a tag team with Isla Dawn. On Night 1 of the 2024 Draft, Fyre and Dawn were drafted to the red brand.

Taking to Instagram, Fyre shared the tragic news of her mother's passing, while sharing a photo of them both. The 31-year-old sent a message in honor of her late mother:

"The world won't be the same without you love you mum," wrote Fyre.

Alba Fyre revealed her tag team aspirations

Alba Fyre and Isla Dawn are former NXT Women's Tag Team Champions and the final champions before the titles were retired.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling in an exclusive interview, Fyre and Dawn opened up about their tag team aspirations. The Scottish wrestler discussed the influence The Jumping Bomb Angels had on their careers. The Jumping Bomb Angels were a female Japanese professional wrestling tag team, consisting of Noriyo Tateno and Itsuki Yamazaki. Fyre said:

"I mean, there have been loads we can name. A bunch - some of the ones we've been watching lately - Jumping Bomb Angels. Not only watching but can you imagine if we actually wrestled them? There are so many tag teams from around the world that would be great to get in with, but with inspirations, we've not just gone with tag teams, but a lot of movies, and definitely one we've individually watched and just trying to cram that together, yeah."

Fyre was recently in action on WWE Main Event, losing to Natalya in a singles match. Meanwhile, the last time she teamed up with Dawn was when the duo faced the team of Katana Chance and Kayden Carter.

Sportskeeda sends condolences to Alba Fyre and her family during this hard time.