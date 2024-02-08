Condolences to WWE Superstar Montez Ford

WWE Superstar Montez Ford shared an unfortunate update on his official Instagram handle mere hours ago.

The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been doing well inside the square circle. He is part of The Street Profits faction on SmackDown, along with Angelo Dawkins and B-Fab. The group is involved in a feud with The Final Testament, which consists of Karrion Kross, Scarlett, and the Authors of Pain.

However, things have not been so well recently for Ford outside of the ring. The SmackDown star revealed on Instagram that his grandfather passed away at the age of 85. Montez also penned a heartfelt tribute to his late grandfather.

Montez Ford is a prominent member of the WWE roster

Montez Ford has been doing some of the best work of his career in WWE currently. The former RAW Tag Team Champion has been associated with the global juggernaut since 2015. He and tag team partner Angelo Dawkins moved to the main roster in 2019. The duo has been a prominent part of the company's tag division since then.

Ford is also touted as a future singles star. The 33-year-old faced John Cena in one-to-one competition in a dark match during the latter's recent return.

Ford revealed during a recent interview that he wasn't aware of the match beforehand.

"I didn’t know that was going to happen either. It was amazing, though," Ford said.

However, he thoroughly enjoyed standing across the ring from the Greatest of All Time.

''For me to have the opportunity to face someone I watched as a child and idolized as well, and being on the same level, as in competing in a one-on-one match, is unprecedented, man!" he added.

Montez has also earned plaudits from The Rock. In July 2022, The Great One had high praise for the SmackDown star. He also declared that the 33-year-old could become a world champion one day. Ford has also featured in a reality TV series, Love & WWE, with his wife Bianca Belair.

