33-year-old WWE star admits he faced John Cena in a singles match without prior notice

A WWE Superstar recently mentioned that his one-on-one match against John Cena in 2023 came as a total surprise to him.

The multi-time World Champion appeared on the Blue brand for two months straight, from September 2023 to October 2023, following the SAG-AFTRA strike. Apart from Fastlane and Crown Jewel Premium Live Events, Cena also competed in dark matches during the schedule.

Interestingly, Montez Ford was one of the stars who had the privilege to share the ring with The Leader of Cenation in a dark match after the September 22, 2023 episode of SmackDown.

In a recent interview with Adrian Hernandez, the former WWE Tag Team Champion reminisced about the epic night on which he shared the ring with his childhood idol:

"I didn’t know that was going to happen either. It was amazing, though," Ford said. (4:33 - 4:38)

Still buzzing from the experience, the 33-year-old WWE star described facing Cena as "mind-blowing" since he considers him a major inspiration. For The Street Profits member, it was akin to stepping into a dream and sharing the ring with the very person who first sparked his passion for the sport.

"For me to have the opportunity to face someone I watched as a child and idolized as well, and being on the same level, as in competing in a one-on-one match, is unprecedented man," he added. (5:00 - 5:15)

Watch the full interview below:

John Cena reacts to The Rock confronting Roman Reigns on WWE SmackDown

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Cody Rhodes declared that he wouldn't challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at this year's WrestleMania.

The announcement was followed by Rhodes bringing in The Rock as he seemingly gave up his WrestleMania 40 spot to the 51-year-old legend. The Tribal Chief and The Great One had a much-awaited monstrous staredown.

Taking to Instagram, John Cena posted a picture of Reigns and Rock's face-off on Friday Night SmackDown ahead of Showcase of the Immortals.

Check out the WWE legend's post below:

WWE Universe wants The Leader of Cenation to return and "teach" Dwayne Johnson how to put talent over after Rhodes gave up his Mania spot. It remains to be seen if Cena makes a comeback on the Road to WrestleMania.

What did you think of Montez Ford being put in a surprise match at the last moment against John Cena? Sound off in the comments section below.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit Adrian Hernandez's YouTube with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcriptions.

Meet the lucky man married to Jade Cargill RIGHT HERE