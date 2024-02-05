John Cena reacts to The Rock confronting Roman Reigns for WrestleMania XL

John Cena has reacted to The Rock confronting Roman Reigns on the Road To WrestleMania XL.

On the latest edition of WWE SmackDown, Cody Rhodes confirmed that he wouldn't challenge Reigns at this year's WrestleMania. Despite winning the 2024 men's Royal Rumble match, The American Nightmare seemingly gave away his main event spot to The Rock.

This led to a much-awaited confrontation between The Rock and Reigns. On his Instagram handle, Cena posted a photo of his former opponents standing face-to-face inside the ring on the blue show.

The Rock sent a message to Roman Reigns after WWE SmackDown

Following his confrontation with Roman Reigns, The Rock broke his silence on social media.

The former WWE Champion is seemingly set to challenge for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at WrestleMania XL. On Twitter, he hyped up a potential showdown against The Tribal Chief and put him on notice. The Rock wrote:

"There’s a word for this explosive, insane reaction - undeniable. No matter the era, the decade, or the city, the energy and connection between The People’s Champ and the people can never be broken and is truly an electrifying experience that creates chills every single time. Thank you, Birmingham, Alabama. We made magical history in the “magic city.” Thank you, WWE, and thank you, Cody, for the love and the house [dream & soulman]. Roman, there’s only one head of the table. I’ll see you in Vegas…Uso."

Cody Rhodes recently won his second Royal Rumble in a row. Shortly after, he pointed at Reigns and hinted at challenging him to a rematch at WrestleMania XL. Last year at WrestleMania 39, The American Nightmare came agonizingly close to dethroning Reigns and winning the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

