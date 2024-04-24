Condolences to WWE Superstar Sheamus

WWE Superstar Sheamus recently returned to action following a hiatus. The wrestling world is sending their condolences to the veteran tonight after he announced a major personal loss.

The Celtic Warrior returned to the ring on April 15 after taking eight months off to recover from a shoulder injury. He defeated Ivar last week and beat Shinsuke Nakamura on this week's RAW. The SmackDown Superstar has made it known he came to the red brand for one reason - to win the WWE Intercontinental Championship, which he has never held before, and is currently on the waist of Sami Zayn.

The 22-year grappler has momentum going into the 2024 WWE Draft, but unfortunately, he is dealing with a personal tragedy tonight. Sheamus took to Instagram to pay tribute to his dog Vesper, who just passed away. He included personal photos of his wife, Isabella Revilla, and Vesper.

"Vesper! My ginger shadow. From the day you walked into our lives, you brought nothing but love and joy. You stole our hearts on Christmas Day and were the greatest gift we have ever gotten. Thank you for the amazing memories, the love and the cuddles. We will never forget you or never stop loving ya. See you on the other side lassie [orange heart emoji x 5]," Sheamus wrote with the photos below.

Sheamus has been with WWE since making his developmental debut on October 2, 2007. He signed a five-year contract in 2019, and months ago, it was confirmed that the deal would expire sometime this year.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling send our most sincere condolences to Sheamus and his family now.