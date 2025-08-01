  • home icon
  Confrontation turns physical in Natalya interview ahead of Bloodsport

Confrontation turns physical in Natalya interview ahead of Bloodsport

By Ankit Verma
Published Aug 01, 2025 20:20 GMT
WWE Superstar Natalya (Picture credits: WWE.com)
WWE Superstar Natalya (Picture credits: WWE.com)

A confrontation between WWE Superstar Natalya and her current rival turned physical. The veteran is set to compete in a wrestling match outside the Stamford-based promotion.

The 43-year-old is not scheduled to wrestle at SummerSlam. However, she will be in action during the weekend. Nattie will lock horns against former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich at GCW Bloodsport XIV on August 2.

Ahead of their one-on-one clash, the two stars recently made an appearance on the Busted Open podcast. However, their confrontation turned physical, and wrestling veteran Tommy Dreamer, who was on the podcast panel, had to intervene.

The upcoming bout will be Natalya's second appearance on GCW Bloodsport. Earlier this year, during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, the self-proclaimed "Lowkey Legend" defeated Miyu Yamashita at GCW Bloodsport XIII.

Natalya invites former WWE Superstar to train with her

Former WWE Superstar Paige (aka Saraya) bid adieu to AEW earlier this year. Ever since she departed from the Jacksonville-based promotion, wrestling fans have been speculating about her return to World Wrestling Entertainment.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling, Natalya claimed that she had been talking to Paige and even invited the 32-year-old to come and train with her at the Hart Dungeon. Nattie further added that she would love to get in the ring with the former two-time WWE Divas Champion.

"Well, I have been talking to Paige about coming to train with me at the dungeon, and so I am really excited about her coming down...I told Paige, I was like, you know, if you bring your heart and you bring, you know, your work ethic and you are ready to sweat, I would love the chance to get in the ring with her," she said.
You can check out her comments in the video below:

youtube-cover

While Natalya has herself wrestled very few matches inside the WWE ring this year, it will be interesting to see if Paige makes her return to the wrestling promotion.

Edited by Brandon Nell
