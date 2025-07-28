WWE legend announced for major match during SummerSlam weekend

By JP David
Published Jul 28, 2025 13:22 GMT
WWE SummerSlam will be held in New Jersey. (Photo: WWE.com)
WWE SummerSlam will be held in New Jersey (Photo via: WWE.com)

A WWE legend is set to have a match during SummerSlam weekend in New Jersey. GCW Bloodsport XIV is scheduled to be held on Saturday at The Williams Center in Rutherford, which is just a 10-minute car ride away from MetLife Stadium.

Natalya recently tapped into her inner animal with the introduction of the Nattie Neidhart character outside of WWE. She began using the gimmick at GCW Bloodsport XIII during WrestleMania weekend in Las Vegas, beating Miyu Yamashita via referee stoppage.

Neidhart also challenged Kenzie Paige for the NWA World Women’s Championship at the 2025 Crockett Cup event in May. She also made her Reality of Wrestling debut last month, defeating Promise Braxton via submission in the main event of Hart and Soul.

The self-proclaimed "Lowkey Legend" announced on her Instagram that she'll be returning at GCW Bloodsport XIV during the SummerSlam weekend. Nattie Neidhart is set to go one-on-one with former TNA Knockouts World Champion Masha Slamovich.

"Bad things happen when you mix desperation with time running out, @mashaslamovich. That’s the NATTIE you’ll be fighting Aug 2. The Lowkey Legend," Neidhart wrote.
The difference between Natalya in WWE and Nattie Neidhart on the independent circuit is night and day. While Natalya is all smiles as she works with Maxxine Dupri on television, Nattie is more aggressive and is not afraid to get more physical in the ring.

WWE SummerSlam Match Card

For the first time in WWE history, SummerSlam will be a two-night event. It's scheduled for August 2 and 3 at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. There are currently 12 matches on the card, though it's still subject to change.

Here's the match card for SummerSlam:

Night 1

  • Randy Orton and Jelly Roll vs. Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul
  • Sami Zayn vs. Karrion Kross
  • Raquel Rodriguez and Roxanne Perez vs. Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship
  • Roman Reigns and Jey Uso vs. Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed
  • Tiffany Stratton vs. Jade Cargill for the WWE Women's Championship
  • Gunther vs. CM Punk for the World Heavyweight Championship

Night 2

  • Becky Lynch vs. Lyra Valkyria for the Women's Intercontinental Championship
  • Solo Sikoa vs. Jacob Fatu for the United States Championship
  • Dominik Mysterio vs. AJ Styles for the Intercontinental Championship
  • Naomi vs. IYO SKY vs. Rhea Ripley for the Women's World Championship
  • John Cena vs. Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship
The Wyatt Sicks are also set to defend the WWE Tag Team Championship in a six-pack TLC match against Rey Fenix and Andrade, Fraxiom, Street Profits, Motor City Machine Guns, and DIY.

