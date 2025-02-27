"Congrats"- Rey Mysterio breaks character & sends message to former WWE rival

WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio recently broke his on-screen character and sent a heartfelt message to a former rival. He congratulated Karrion Kross on a major feat outside of professional wrestling.

In late 2022, The Doom Walker began targeting Mysterio, leading to a brief, two-month feud. They wrestled several times before the rivalry concluded. Karrion Kross shared on social media that he will be starring in the self-produced short film, Blue Evening. The former NXT Champion stated that further details of the film would be revealed shortly.

Taking to X (fka Twitter), Rey Mysterio offered his congratulations to the 39-year-old star for his short film. The former WWE World Heavyweight Champion commended Karrion Kross' dedication and looked forward to his future achievements.

"Congrats & very excited for you big homie @realKILLERkross. You’re very dedicated to what you set your mind to & deserve all the success coming!🎥 🫡Can’t wait to watch!" he wrote.

You can check out Mysterio's tweet below:

WWE provides a disappointing update on Rey Mysterio

On the February 10, 2025, episode of RAW, The Master of 619 faced Logan Paul in a singles match. Both former United States Champions competed for a spot in the upcoming Men's Elimination Chamber Match. Ultimately, The Maverick emerged victorious.

Following the match, The New Day's Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods launched a brutal assault on the WWE Hall of Famer. This week on the red brand, Michael Cole announced that Rey Mysterio was out indefinitely and would not be seen on TV for the foreseeable future on The Road to WrestleMania 41.

The New Day duo targeted the masked luchador's leg. However, there is no word on the nature of Mysterio's injury. The wrestling world will have to wait and see if The Master of 619 will recover from the injury soon enough to get his revenge on Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods.

