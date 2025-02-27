Congratulations to 9-time WWE champion Becky Lynch!

Becky Lynch has not been seen in a WWE ring since the RAW after King and Queen of the Ring 2024. But she has added a major achievement to her name amid the lengthy absence.

Lynch is one of the most decorated female superstars in the sports entertainment juggernaut, winning nine titles overall and multiple other accolades. Big Time Becks was also part of the first-ever women's WrestleMania main event in 2019, along with Charlotte Flair and Ronda Rousey.

Sports Illustrated recently shared a list of the top 10 women's wrestlers in WWE's history, and Becky Lynch topped it, with Charlotte Flair coming in at second and Hall of Famer Trish Stratus taking the third spot.

Check out the complete list in the post below:

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling would like to congratulate Becky Lynch on this huge achievement!

Wrestling analyst pitches an interesting WWE WrestleMania 41 match for Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch's status with WWE and potential return has been a topic of much discussion in the last few months. According to Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful, Lynch is under contract with the Stamford-based promotion and is most likely waiting for the creative team to have some plans for her.

Wrestling analyst Sam Roberts feels Big Time Becks should face Liv Morgan upon her comeback at The Show of Shows this year:

"Don't forget Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. What about Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch? Did we even think about that? Becky Lynch hasn't come back yet. Okay, that's my WrestleMania match, Liv Morgan and Becky Lynch, boom," he said. [1:37:51 - 1:38:05]

Morgan, hot on the heels of her tag team title triumph with Raquel Rodriguez, is set to compete in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match on Saturday. Could Becky Lynch show up at the event to cost Morgan and set up a WrestleMania 41 feud? Only time will tell.

