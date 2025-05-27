Congratulations to former WWE star AJ Lee

Former WWE Superstar AJ Lee celebrated a massive accomplishment today on social media. The former Divas Champion hasn't competed in a match since 2015.

AJ Lee took to social media today to share that her comic book, Day of the Dead Girl, is now available to be purchased everywhere. She also thanked everyone who supported her along the way and came out to the signing to see her. She also shared several photographs from the promotional tour, and you can check them out in her Instagram post below.

"Happy Day of the Dead Girl to all who celebrate! Our book is available NOWWWW! Thanks to everyone who came out to our signings and supported us along the way," she wrote.

AJ Lee is married to WWE RAW star CM Punk, and The Second City Saint showed up at the conclusion of last night's edition of the red brand. Seth Rollins defeated Finn Balor and Sami Zayn in a Triple Threat match to qualify for the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match at the PLE on June 7.

Punk showed up after the match and hit The Visionary with a GTS and then escaped through the crowd as Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker chased him.

Former WWE star AJ Lee comments on a potential return to the ring

AJ Lee recently discussed potentially returning to the ring after not competing in a match for a decade.

In an interview with Freddie Prinze Jr. on the Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Lee noted that she has had offers to wrestle come her way but didn't feel like it was the right time. The veteran shared that she was unsure if she still had the desire to compete in the ring, but still loves the business.

"Wrestling opportunities have popped up over the years and I've just never been ready for that," she addressed her return as an in-ring competitor. "I'm not sure like physically whether that fire is there. But the art of it has always been there," she said.

WWE RAW star Roxanne Perez recently claimed that she would not retire from in-ring competition until she had a match against Lee. It will be interesting to see if the 38-year-old ever returns to WWE down the line.

