Congratulations to former WWE star Dana Brooke aka Ash by Elegance

A very deserved congratulations goes out to former WWE star Dana Brooke, who now goes by the name &quot;Ash by Elegance&quot; in TNA after she rose to the top and had the biggest accomplishment of her career.Dana Brooke, aka Ash by Elegance, found a new lease on life in her wrestling career in TNA, as many wrestlers have before. Even Dolph Ziggler, aka Nic Nemeth, has experienced something similar, as he, too, once rose to the top and reignited his spark with the promotion. Ash by Elegance has been gone for a while now, but she has sporadically returned to WWE TV thanks to the partnership with TNA.At NXT Heatwave, Ash by Elegance was in the running for the TNA Knockouts Championship, which was held by WWE superstar Jacy Jayne. Until the match, she was a double champion as Jacy Jayne also holds the NXT Women's Title. In a Triple Threat match also involving Masha Slamovich, the former Dana Brooke won the match to dethrone Jayne and become the new TNA Knockouts Champion.This was undeniably the biggest moment of her career as she won a title on a WWE Premium Live Event. This had never happened to her before, and the irony of her being able to do so as a TNA star is something worth noting.TNA President Carlos Silva was visibly relieved at the idea of having a superstar contracted to TNA as the World Champion once again. The next on the list is for him to ensure that Trick Williams gets dethroned as the TNA World Heavyweight Champion.Either way, Ash by Elegance/Dana Brooke dethroning Jacy Jayne will go down as one of those big moments in 2025, as two WWE stars holding the two main TNA titles was a decision many questioned. As for Jacy Jayne, she has a 27-year-old star as the number one contender for her NXT Women's Title next month.