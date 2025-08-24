  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Lola Vice
  • Damian Priest's rumored girlfriend is the #1 contender for a top championship in WWE

Damian Priest's rumored girlfriend is the #1 contender for a top championship in WWE

By Rohit Nath
Published Aug 24, 2025 23:36 GMT
From the Aug 22nd episode of SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)
From the Aug 22nd episode of SmackDown (Pic Courtesy: WWE on YouTube)

Damian Priest's rumored girlfriend won a major match on a WWE show to kick things off in a big way for Clash in Paris week, and she is now the number one contender for a top championship.

Ad

It has been speculated for a while now that Damian Priest is dating the 27-year-old NXT star Lola Vice, aka Valerie Loureda. The rumors emerged after the two were spotted together on numerous occasions, such as at a New York Yankees game as well as a Bad Bunny concert. It should be noted that there is no confirmation that they are dating, but the fact that they spend a lot of time together outside of the ring has led to some widespread speculation.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Either way, Lola Vice is a part of the incredibly impressive NXT Women's division, the division that many consider the best in all of professional wrestling. Lola Vice proved why that's true when she took on Jaida Parker and the impressive Kelani Jordan in an incredible triple threat match to open NXT Heatwave. The match was to determine the number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship, currently held by Jacy Jayne.

Ad
Ad

It's an interesting matchup as Lola Vice is now set to take on Jacy Jayne at some point in the near future. While Lola Vice has been nothing short of incredible in NXT, her recent work in AAA seems to have helped her massively in the ring, as she took it to the next level in terms of her abilities.

She proved exactly how this helped her as she toppled Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan in an incredible opening match to become the number one contender. Whether they are dating or not is yet to be confirmed, but Damian Priest is likely to be quite happy about the outcome.

About the author
Rohit Nath

Rohit Nath

Twitter icon

Rohit Nath is a content writer from Bangalore, India. A former full-time employee of Sportskeeda, Rohit was a part of building Sportskeeda's WWE section in its rapid growth. His work has been featured in both Sportskeeda and Wrestlezone.

Some of the big names interviewed by Rohit are AJ Styles, Jinder Mahal, Jimmy Uso and Sasha Banks. Some of his popular weekly features include RAW Preview, "X things Subtly told us" and "Wrestling rumors we hope are true and those we hope aren't".

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Rohit Nath
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications