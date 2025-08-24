Damian Priest's rumored girlfriend is the #1 contender for a top championship in WWE

Damian Priest's rumored girlfriend won a major match on a WWE show to kick things off in a big way for Clash in Paris week, and she is now the number one contender for a top championship.It has been speculated for a while now that Damian Priest is dating the 27-year-old NXT star Lola Vice, aka Valerie Loureda. The rumors emerged after the two were spotted together on numerous occasions, such as at a New York Yankees game as well as a Bad Bunny concert. It should be noted that there is no confirmation that they are dating, but the fact that they spend a lot of time together outside of the ring has led to some widespread speculation.Either way, Lola Vice is a part of the incredibly impressive NXT Women's division, the division that many consider the best in all of professional wrestling. Lola Vice proved why that's true when she took on Jaida Parker and the impressive Kelani Jordan in an incredible triple threat match to open NXT Heatwave. The match was to determine the number one contender to the NXT Women's Championship, currently held by Jacy Jayne.It's an interesting matchup as Lola Vice is now set to take on Jacy Jayne at some point in the near future. While Lola Vice has been nothing short of incredible in NXT, her recent work in AAA seems to have helped her massively in the ring, as she took it to the next level in terms of her abilities.She proved exactly how this helped her as she toppled Jaida Parker and Kelani Jordan in an incredible opening match to become the number one contender. Whether they are dating or not is yet to be confirmed, but Damian Priest is likely to be quite happy about the outcome.