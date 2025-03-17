Congratulations to former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez made a major announcement today. The veteran served as the personal announcer for former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio back in the day.

Ad

Ricardo Rodriguez spent 2010 to 2014 working for the promotion and is mainly known for his time working with Alberto Del Rio. He was released by the company on July 30, 2014, and currently operates the Three Legacies Wrestling Academy in Pennsylvania. The 39-year-old took to social media today to share that he is now three years sober after his battle with addiction.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Alberto Del Rio was also let go in 2014 but has remained active in the wrestling scene following his departure. The veteran has signed with AAA Wrestling and has made scattered appearances at independent shows in the United States as well.

Why are AEW fans upset at an actress? More HERE

Former WWE star Ricardo Rodriguez comments on potential reunion with Alberto Del Rio

Wrestling veteran Ricardo Rodriguez shared that he would be open to reuniting with Alberto Del Rio.

Ad

In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022, Rodriguez shared that he would love to reunite with Alberto Del Rio. He shared that the reunion could take place in any promotion and noted that he had students in the company and on the All Elite Wrestling roster.

"Of course, of course. I'd love to go to WWE or I'd love to go to AEW. I have a lot of friends in AEW. I have a lot of students in AEW and WWE. So, either one. It would be nice to be reunited with those people. But also, to be able to go back with somebody like Alberto, who actually we have a show this weekend, Saturday, here in Texas, where he's going to face Andrade and Carlito in a triple threat match. The event is called Hecho en Mexico. So, we'll be united for that."

Ad

You can check out the full interview with Rodriguez in the video below:

Ricardo Rodriguez did Spanish commentary for All Elite Wrestling in 2021 and described it as a "tryout" for the company. Only time will tell what the future holds for the popular star in the world of professional wrestling.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback