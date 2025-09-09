  • home icon
  Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Fandango!

Congratulations to former WWE Superstar Fandango!

By Ankit Verma
Modified Sep 09, 2025 19:08 GMT
Ex-WWE star Fandango (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)
Ex-WWE star Fandango (Picture Courtesy: WWE.com)

Congratulations are in order for former WWE Superstar Fandango as he announced a new chapter in his personal life. The real-life Curtis Hussey recently tied the knot with long-time girlfriend Emily Violet.

The couple got engaged last year in September and announced they will get married on September 7, 2025. They did so in a ceremony attended by several professional wrestlers, including Drew McIntyre, Heath Slater, Jinder Mahal, Santino Marella, Tommy Dreamer, and several others.

Fandango recently took to his Instagram account to share pictures from his wedding ceremony. He penned a short message in the caption, calling his wedding day the best day of his life.

"In your love, I’ve found my home. Feeling so incredibly blessed to have so many friends and loved ones come together to celebrate with us. It was truly the best day of my life," he wrote.

You can check out the Instagram post below:

Fandango signed a developmental contract with the Stamford-based promotion in 2006 and wrestled on Deep South Wrestling and Florida Championship Wrestling. He spent two years in NXT between 2010 and 2012 before making his main roster debut on SmackDown in 2013. He was released from his contract in 2021, ending his 15-year tenure with the global juggernaut.

The 42-year-old is currently signed to TNA Wrestling, where he performs under the ring name Johnny Dango Curtis. Given the promotion's partnership with WWE, he showed up on the February 4 edition of NXT. He wrestled Lexis King for the Heritage Cup but unfortunately lost the match.

Fandango made an interesting claim about Shawn Michaels following his WWE NXT return

Following his return to WWE's developmental brand earlier this year, Fandango stated that he had a conversation with Shawn Michaels.

During a Q&A at For The Love of Wrestling via Monopoly Events' YouTube channel, the former NXT Tag Team Champion noted that The Heartbreak Kid told him that he still had one or two matches left in him. He further said that wrestling the veteran would be his dream match, but it might never happen.

"You know who I talked to [at NXT] last week, who said he’s got one or two matches left in him? Shawn Michaels. Yeah, and that’s a guy, he’s the reason why I got into the business. So honestly, it’d probably never happen, but that would be my dream match," he said.

Only time will tell if Shawn Michaels steps back inside the squared circle in the future.

Edited by Ankit Verma
