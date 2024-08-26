Congratulations to former WWE Women's Champion Ronda Rousey

Ronda Rousey stirred controversy after her WWE exit in the summer of 2023. She has been very vocal about the company's previous regime, like how the women do not get the same level of treatment as the men when it comes to opportunities, among other issues. Today, the ex-UFC mauler disclosed a happy occasion in her personal life.

Rousey married retired mixed martial artist Travis Browne in 2017. The two share a child, and a second baby is on the way. Taking to Instagram, The Baddest Woman on the Planet penned a heartfelt note to her husband, celebrating seven years of togetherness:

"Best years of my life ❤️ 7 married and 9 together ❤️ happy anniversary my Everything and more!" Ronda Rousey wrote.

Trending

Game Break: Guess Today's Mystery Player. Play the Brainbuster Game Now!

Travis Browne is also a former UFC athlete. His MMA career commenced in 2009, initially wrestling for smaller organizations such as Bellator Fighting Championships, Gladiator Challenge, and King of the Cage.

After securing a 9-0 win streak, Travis Browne signed with UFC in 2010 and remained with the company until 2017. His last fight was against Aleksei Oleinik on July 8, 2017, at UFC 213. Browne lost the contest via submission.

Bill Apter believes Ronda Rousey can still make WWE return despite her comments

While speaking on Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Time Machine with Mac Davis and former SmackDown General Manager Teddy Long, Bill Apter touched upon Ronda Rousey's possible WWE comeback.

Apter pointed to how average fans still view her as a "billboard name," so whatever she has said about World Wrestling Entertainment would not matter much at the end of the day:

"She is still a billboard name, and a lot of fans don't, aren't the 'smark internet fans.' They just, they know her name... If she came back, which I, they say never say never, but I say never with her, a lot of the bitterness at this point. With McMahon being gone and John Laurinaitis being out of the company as well, might be a different taste in her mouth."

You can check out this comment in the clip below:

Meanwhile, Teddy Long feels that The Rowdy One did not care for the business, and that's what it comes down to at the end of the day. Be that as it may, WWE Executive Vice President of Talent Relations and Head of Communications Chris Legentil opened up about Ronda Rousey.

He confirmed that the company is open to bringing her back. Ronda Rousey's swan song in WWE took place at SummerSlam 2023, where she lost to Shayna Baszler in an MMA Rules match.

Are you interested to see a Ronda Rousey comeback in World Wrestling Entertainment? Hit the Discuss button and sound off!

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Former WWE Head Writer has an issue with Ricochet in AEW. Catch his rant HERE.