"Congratulations Jimmy" - Major name sends a message to Jimmy Uso after WWE makes major Naomi announcement

A popular star recently took to social media to send a message to WWE Superstar Jimmy Uso after his wife, Naomi's, massive announcement. The star in question is actor, rapper, and songwriter O'Shea Jackson Jr.Naomi is currently on one of the best runs of her career as she recently cashed in her Money in the Bank contract to win the Women's World Championship. Things have seemingly gone downhill for The Glow in recent weeks, as she was pulled out from her scheduled match against IYO SKY after not being medically cleared.Amid concerns over her health, WWE recently made a huge announcement related to the star. The company revealed that the real-life Bloodline member will make an appearance on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW to address her recent absence.Following this announcement, rapper O'Shea Jackson Jr. took to X (fka Twitter) to send a message to Jimmy Uso. The songwriter congratulated The OG Bloodline star, seemingly suggesting that The Glow might be pregnant.&quot;Congratulations Jimmy,&quot; he wrote.Check out his post below:Natalya talked about Naomi's current absence from WWE TVAfter Naomi was pulled from her scheduled match against IYO SKY last week, Natalya made an appearance on the Busted Open Radio. On the podcast, The Queen of Harts said that she wanted to ask her coworker what was going on in her life, but she believed The Glow would reveal the situation herself whenever she deems fit.&quot;So whatever is going on right now, it’s definitely like, there’s a part of me that wants to be like, ‘Hey, Trin, like, what’s going on? Tell me, give me the scoop.’ But the other part of me is like, sometimes when people are going through something, or they’re dealing with, like I said, an injury or some extenuating situation, I feel like she will talk about it when she’s ready to talk about it, but I know she would have loved to have wrestled IYO on Monday,&quot; said Natalya.It will be interesting to see what Naomi has to say about her situation on the upcoming edition of WWE RAW.