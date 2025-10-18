Congratulations to Motor City Machine Guns

Motor City Machine Guns are one of the best tag teams in the WWE. They have now achieved a major milestone.Motor City Machine Guns joined the WWE last year. Quickly after making their debut, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin won the WWE Tag Team Championship within a few weeks. Even though they lost the tag titles a few weeks later, Shelley and Sabin showed the fans why they are one of the best tag teams in the world.Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin have just celebrated their first anniversary since their debut in the WWE. As a result, they were interviewed about their time in the sports entertainment juggernaut. Alex Shelley recalled winning the tag titles two weeks after their debut. Chris Sabin noted that they took the long road to get to the WWE. He also advised the younger generation of wrestlers not to give up on their dreams. Following this interview, they were interrupted by Los Garza, who set up a match for later tonight.Chris Sabin of the Motor City Machine Guns shared an emotional post after completing one year in WWEBefore arriving in WWE, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin wrestled on the independent scene for several years. They competed for almost every major promotion and established themselves as one of the best tag teams in the world.A few months ago, Chris Sabin took to social media to share that it had been one year since he signed his WWE contract. He also urged fans to never give up on their dreams.&quot;1 year ago, today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up,&quot; Sabin tweeted.Check out his tweet here:chriSabin @SuperChrisSabinLINK1 year ago today I signed my first WWE contract. 24 years of hard work, dedication, injuries, comebacks, highs and lows and everything was absolutely worth it to achieve what was both my dream and goal. Never give up.It will be interesting to see if Motor City Machine Guns will be able to regain the WWE Tag Team Titles.