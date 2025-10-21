Congratulations to The Wyatt Sicks

The Wyatt Sicks recently reached a major milestone in WWE. The faction features Uncle Howdy, Joe Gacy, Dexter Lumis, Erick Rowan, and Nikki Cross on SmackDown.Joe Gacy and Dexter Lumis defeated The Street Profits (Montez Ford and Angelo Dawkins) to win the WWE Tag Team Championships on the July 11 edition of the blue brand. The duo still holds the titles and recently reached an impressive milestone. Gacy and Lumis have now been the WWE Tag Team Champions for over 100 days.Solo Sikoa and his MFT faction attacked Sami Zayn and Ilja Dragunov on WWE SmackDown this past Friday night. Dragunov returned from a torn ACL on SmackDown to answer Sami Zayn's Open Challenge for the United States Championship.Dragunov emerged victorious to capture the title and went to shake hands with Zayn following the match when MFT attacked. However, The Wyatt Sicks showed up as well and had a staredown with Sikoa's faction to end the segment.Former WWE manager claims The Wyatt Sicks do not have a future in the companyWrestling legend Dutch Mantell recently suggested that The Wyatt Sicks did not have a bright future in the promotion.Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown show, Mantell complained about how the company booked Uncle Howdy's faction. He suggested that there was no way for the group to get over with wrestling fans for the long term.&quot;That's another team they got that they've done something with them, then they disappear for a month, two months, three months. Then they come back and they do something else with them, then they disappear. So, to get them over long term, they have failed at their job, the creative team. Anything that you do with the Wyatts you do right now is an exercise in futility.&quot; [From 11:20 onwards]WWE @WWELINKTwo can play that game, Solo Sikoa. The Wyatt Sicks have a message of their own... 👀The mysterious faction transferred from RAW to SmackDown after losing their rivalry to The Final Testament last year. Karrion Kross used to be the leader of The Final Testament, but his time in the promotion came to an end following his loss to Sami Zayn at SummerSlam earlier this year.It will be fascinating to see what the company has planned for the rivalry between MFT and The Wyatt Sicks in the weeks ahead on SmackDown.