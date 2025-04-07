Congratulations to Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes 

Cody Rhodes is set to defend his Undisputed WWE Championship against John Cena in the main event of WrestleMania 41 later this year. Days ahead of the show, The American Nightmare officially hit a full calendar year as the champion.
It has been just three years since Cody made his WWE return at WrestleMania 38. He quickly rose up the ranks to become the company's biggest babyface in years. Though Cody Rhodes failed to win the gold at WrestleMania 39, he finished the year at the following year's edition of The Show of Shows. As it stands, the 39-year-old has now completed a full year as the Undisputed Champion.
This is a remarkable accomplishment, as most babyfaces generally tend to have shorter title reigns, and not everyone gets to hold the world title for over a year in a single reign, regardless of their character. However, Cody has firmly established himself as the face of WWE, and only time will tell if he manages to walk out of WrestleMania 41 with the Undisputed Title intact across his shoulder. He wouldn't have it easy as John Cena is sure to do all in his might to become a record-setting 17-time WWE Champion.
Cody Rhodes on his disagreements with John Cena
A few days back, in an interview, Cody spilled the beans on a major disagreement he had with John Cena behind the scenes. The American Nightmare revealed that The Leader of the Cenation believed he wasn't as "authentic" as him. However, Cody Rhodes added that he was confident about himself and didn't agree with Cena.
"One of the biggest disagreements John Cena and I have had, and we had this disagreement behind the scenes, and we had this disagreement right in front of the camera. He feels that I'm not authentic enough, or as authentic as he was. I think at this point, I'm pretty confident in who I am, and I feel like I've got a proven track record," said Cody.
The two megastars had a memorable back-and-forth on last week's RAW, which ended with Cody laying down his WrestleMania 41 opponent. It remains to be seen if John Cena retaliates before he gets into the squared circle at Mania.