Congratulations to Women's World Champion Stephanie Vaquer!

Congratulations are in order for WWE Superstar Stephanie Vaquer, who recently won her first main roster championship. The 32-year-old achieved a notable milestone shortly after her impressive win.

The Chilean star signed with the Stamford-based promotion in July 2024. She made her on-screen debut exactly one year ago on the September 24, 2024, edition of NXT, where she appeared via satellite to put Roxanne Perez and Giulia on notice during their in-ring conference ahead of their NXT Women's Championship clash.

La Primera had an impressive rookie year in WWE. She became a double champion in NXT and won a title on the main roster in her first attempt. Sportskeeda would like to congratulate Stephanie Vaquer on completing an incredible year with World Wrestling Entertainment.

You can check out Vaquer's debut segment in the video below:

Stephanie, however, wrestled her first televised match for the global juggernaut three weeks later on the October 15 edition of NXT. She defeated Wren Sinclair before getting attacked by Roxanne Perez and Cora Jade. Giulia made her way to the squared circle to make the save, leading to a tag team match at Halloween Havoc two weeks later.

Stephanie Vaquer wants to wrestle former WWE Women's World Champion

Stephanie Vaquer defeated IYO SKY to win the vacant Women's World Championship at WWE Wrestlepalooza. After the show, she made an appearance on the Wrestlepalooza Recap, where she told Sam Roberts and Megan Morant that she would defend her title against everyone.

The RAW star expressed her desire to compete with Rhea Ripley. Vaquer stated that it was her dream match. The newly crowned champion further noted that she was brave and liked big challenges.

"I want to defend this against everyone. And when I say everyone... my dream is a big match with Rhea. That would be amazing. I like big challenges and I'm brave. So I'm here, I [want to] defend my championship against everyone," she said.

Stephanie Vaquer is all set to wrestle the WWE Women's Champion at Crown Jewel. The current champion, Tiffany Stratton, will put her title on the line against Jade Cargill and Nia Jax in a triple threat match on the upcoming edition of Friday Night SmackDown. Rhea Ripley, on the other hand, is likely to team up with IYO and go up against The Kabuki Warriors at the premium live event in Perth.

It will be intriguing to see if and when Rhea Ripley challenges Stephanie Vaquer for the Women's World Championship.

