Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Lex Luger!

By Danny Hart
Modified Mar 28, 2025 14:04 GMT
Former WCW and WWE star Lex Luger [Image Credit: wwe.com]
Lex Luger was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business during his WCW and WWE stints in the 1990s. In a conversation with Diamond Dallas Page (DDP) and Eric Bischoff, The Total Package revealed he recently got married.

Luger has been in the news lately after Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes informed him of his 2025 Hall of Fame induction. The 66-year-old will join WWE's illustrious group of legends at a ceremony on April 18.

During an appearance on Bischoff's 83 Weeks podcast, Luger disclosed details about his surprise wedding:

"Got married. You guys threw Cody on me for the Hall of Fame thing, but I've just been atomic bombing all my friends who didn't know. Seventeen years didn't date. No women in my life at all. I met this girl last year, Robyn, and we started hanging out a little bit, sparks started flying a little bit." [3:25 – 3:53]
Luger was previously married to Peggy Fulbright between 1979 and 2003. He also dated former WCW and WWE valet Miss Elizabeth before she passed away.

Lex Luger discusses his "really special" wedding day

In 2006, Lex Luger became a born-again Christian. He went on to form a close friendship with Pastor Steve Baskin, who has been present at several key moments in his life.

Luger added that Pastor Steve officiated his wedding in front of a small group of people:

"We were gonna elope, but Pastor Steve, he was in my hotel room, we got done praying, I got saved, April 23rd of '06, he ordained me about nine years later, and now he married us Friday night on the back patio of our house with just a few people there. We didn't wanna do the big wedding thing, but it was really special, and [to] have Pastor Steve there for my salvation, my ordination, and my marriage, like the trifecta. He's like my own brother." [3:55 – 4:26]
Luger won several titles during his wrestling career, including the WCW World Heavyweight Championship twice. He also co-won the 1994 WWE Royal Rumble with Bret Hart.

Please credit 83 Weeks and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use Lex Luger's quotes from this article.

Edited by Danny Hart
