Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

By JP David
Modified Aug 27, 2025 10:14 GMT
Mick Foley is a WWE Hall of Famer. (Photo: WWE.com)

A huge congratulations are in order for WWE Hall of Famer and the one-and-only hardcore legend Mick Foley. The wrestling icon received a prestigious award, and a new one was created in his honor.

Mrs. Foley's baby boy began his career as Cactus Jack in WCW and ECW before making a name as Mankind in WWE. He became one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era and won the WWE Championship three times.

In a post on Instagram, Foley thanked the Cauliflower Alley Club for naming him as the recipient of the 2025 Iron Mike Mazurki Award. It's given to the CAC member who is not just recognized in pro wrestling but also in another field.

Foley was also surprised at the end of his speech when CAC announced that he's the first person to receive the Mick Foley Philanthropy Award. It will be an annual award given to a member showing unwavering support for the CAC.

"HUGE NIGHT IN VEGAS! I had such a great time at the @caulifloweralleyclub awards gala. My daughter @noellefoley did a great job inducting me, and I was beyond flattered to have a new award for efforts in philanthropy named after me. …have a nice day!" Foley wrote.
In addition to the two awards, Mick Foley also received the Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011.

Mick Foley names Randy Orton match in 2004 as his favorite

Mick Foley has been part of many legendary moments, and most of his greatest matches involved weapons and violence. Foley revealed to Denise Salcedo at Comic Con Revolution back in May that he considers his Hardcore Match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2004 as his favorite.

"It was my favorite match of all time. I remember dropping that elbow on Randy and thinking it was the most perfect elbow I'd ever dropped. I also remember the feeling like he was growing in front of people's eyes. You know, people are getting to see a different side of Randy Orton. They really embraced it. I think it was a really good match for both of us," Foley said. [H/T Newsweek]

Foley lost that match against Orton, but it established The Viper as someone the WWE will build around for the next decade.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

Edited by JP David
