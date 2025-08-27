Congratulations to WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley

A huge congratulations are in order for WWE Hall of Famer and the one-and-only hardcore legend Mick Foley. The wrestling icon received a prestigious award, and a new one was created in his honor. Mrs. Foley's baby boy began his career as Cactus Jack in WCW and ECW before making a name as Mankind in WWE. He became one of the biggest stars of the Attitude Era and won the WWE Championship three times. In a post on Instagram, Foley thanked the Cauliflower Alley Club for naming him as the recipient of the 2025 Iron Mike Mazurki Award. It's given to the CAC member who is not just recognized in pro wrestling but also in another field. Foley was also surprised at the end of his speech when CAC announced that he's the first person to receive the Mick Foley Philanthropy Award. It will be an annual award given to a member showing unwavering support for the CAC. &quot;HUGE NIGHT IN VEGAS! I had such a great time at the @caulifloweralleyclub awards gala. My daughter @noellefoley did a great job inducting me, and I was beyond flattered to have a new award for efforts in philanthropy named after me. …have a nice day!&quot; Foley wrote. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostIn addition to the two awards, Mick Foley also received the Lou Thesz/Art Abrams Lifetime Achievement Award in 2011. Mick Foley names Randy Orton match in 2004 as his favoriteMick Foley has been part of many legendary moments, and most of his greatest matches involved weapons and violence. Foley revealed to Denise Salcedo at Comic Con Revolution back in May that he considers his Hardcore Match against Randy Orton at Backlash 2004 as his favorite.&quot;It was my favorite match of all time. I remember dropping that elbow on Randy and thinking it was the most perfect elbow I'd ever dropped. I also remember the feeling like he was growing in front of people's eyes. You know, people are getting to see a different side of Randy Orton. They really embraced it. I think it was a really good match for both of us,&quot; Foley said. [H/T Newsweek]Foley lost that match against Orton, but it established The Viper as someone the WWE will build around for the next decade.