Former WWE Champion needs to return after 6 years to help current star, says Vince Russo (Exclusive)

WWE often brings back legendary wrestlers and integrates them into ongoing storylines. Many wrestlers from yesteryear have been involved in modern-day programs for various reasons. It brings older fans joy to see their favorites back on screen again, while newer viewers get to witness why these performers became legends in the first place.

Vince Russo feels the promotion should help AAA star Mr. Iguana by bringing back Mick Foley. The 60-year-old hasn't returned to the promotion since unveiling the now-defunct 24/7 Championship back in 2019. He made a special appearance via a video in NXT in 2023, but hasn't been seen physically on the company's programming in over six years.

On Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo claimed that to get a guy over with a puppet, WWE needed someone like Mick Foley to help him. The former world champion gained popularity in the promotion partly thanks to his iconic puppet, Mr. Socko.

"If you're going to use Mr. Iguana, you need a guy like Mick Foley to get him over, okay? You can't have all these guys doing all this serious wrestling and all these serious moves and all no sells and they're going to get over a guy with a lizard puppet. That's where you need the Mick Foleys of the world," Russo said. [From 50:41 onwards]

Mr. Iguana is currently signed to WWE's sister promotion, Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide. Following his appearance at Worlds Collide in June, Mr. Iguana gained widespread attention as fans loved his antics, leading to his appearance in the crowd at Money in the Bank.

Iguana made his WWE in-ring debut earlier this month during an episode of SmackDown. He even teamed up with Dragon Lee on this week's episode of Monday Night RAW to face off against World Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day.

