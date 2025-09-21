Congratulations to WWE legend AJ Lee

AJ Lee made her return to WWE a few weeks ago. Today, she competed in her first match after a long time.CM Punk has been involved in a never-ending feud with Seth Rollins ever since he returned to the company. This feud restarted again after Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Punk at SummerSlam to become World Heavyweight Champion. Becky Lynch also got involved in this feud after she helped her husband retain his title at Clash in Paris. Therefore, AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to the WWE on the 5th September episode of SmackDown to help Punk. Hence, a match was booked between Punk and Lee vs. Rollins and Lynch for Wrestlepalooza.Tonight at WWE Wrestlepalooza, these two teams finally squared off in the ring. As expected, this match turned out to be crazy with many memorable moments. Despite being away from the ring for a long time, Lee had not lost her touch. She looked in great shape as she made Becky Lynch tap out to the Black Widow. This marks her first win for the promotion since 2015.Kevin Nash slammed AJ Lee for a recent promoAJ Lee had stepped away from the ring in 2015. Since then, fans have been hoping to see her back in the ring. They finally got their wish when she returned a few weeks ago.The following week after her return, she cut a promo on RAW, where she spoke about her mental health. She even stated that she underwent therapy, which got the fans in attendance to chant &quot;therapy.&quot;Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash slammed AJ Lee for what he perceived to be a mockery of mental health.&quot;They go on a rampage during a promo and say that while they were off, they went and got, like, therapy and took care of their mental health, and the people start chanting 'therapy.' And then you realize that she didn’t go get mental health [and] that this is a wrestling angle, and we’re kind of mocking therapy... and mental illness,&quot; he said.It's good to see that AJ's first match back in WWE ended with a big win.