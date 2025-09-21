Congratulations to WWE legend AJ Lee

By Sunil Joseph
Modified Sep 21, 2025 02:47 GMT
AJ Lee
AJ Lee is a former Divas Champion (source: WWE.com)

AJ Lee made her return to WWE a few weeks ago. Today, she competed in her first match after a long time.

Ad

CM Punk has been involved in a never-ending feud with Seth Rollins ever since he returned to the company. This feud restarted again after Rollins cashed in his Money in the Bank briefcase against Punk at SummerSlam to become World Heavyweight Champion. Becky Lynch also got involved in this feud after she helped her husband retain his title at Clash in Paris. Therefore, AJ Lee made her highly anticipated return to the WWE on the 5th September episode of SmackDown to help Punk. Hence, a match was booked between Punk and Lee vs. Rollins and Lynch for Wrestlepalooza.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Tonight at WWE Wrestlepalooza, these two teams finally squared off in the ring. As expected, this match turned out to be crazy with many memorable moments. Despite being away from the ring for a long time, Lee had not lost her touch. She looked in great shape as she made Becky Lynch tap out to the Black Widow. This marks her first win for the promotion since 2015.

Ad

Did WWE make a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Check Here!

Kevin Nash slammed AJ Lee for a recent promo

AJ Lee had stepped away from the ring in 2015. Since then, fans have been hoping to see her back in the ring. They finally got their wish when she returned a few weeks ago.

The following week after her return, she cut a promo on RAW, where she spoke about her mental health. She even stated that she underwent therapy, which got the fans in attendance to chant "therapy."

Ad

Speaking on his Kliq This podcast, Kevin Nash slammed AJ Lee for what he perceived to be a mockery of mental health.

"They go on a rampage during a promo and say that while they were off, they went and got, like, therapy and took care of their mental health, and the people start chanting 'therapy.' And then you realize that she didn’t go get mental health [and] that this is a wrestling angle, and we’re kind of mocking therapy... and mental illness," he said.

It's good to see that AJ's first match back in WWE ended with a big win.

About the author
Sunil Joseph

Sunil Joseph

Twitter icon

Sunil is a pro wrestling journalist, covering AEW and WWE news stories at Sportskeeda. He holds an MBA degree in Marketing, and has nearly 7 years of experience. A wrestling aficionado since childhood, Sunil used to imitate his favorite wrestlers as a young kid, and started writing professionally about the sport via Sportskeeda’s revenue-sharing opportunity.

Sunil admires former world champions AJ Styles, Will Ospreay, and Kenny Omega for their ability to consistently deliver great matches as well as entertain crowds with their mic skills.

If ever given a chance to change a storyline, Sunil would have booked Roman Reigns to end The Undertaker’s WrestleMania streak instead of Brock Lesnar. According to him, The Tribal Chief needed the victory more than Brock Lesnar, as the latter was already an established performer when he defeated ‘Taker. He would’ve also made that as Taker’s final match.

Always focused on making his work accurate and reliable, Sunil thoroughly checks his facts before writing his articles. When not writing for pro wrestling, he spends his time watching cricket.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Sunil Joseph
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications