Congratulations to WWE legend The Hurricane

WWE legend The Hurricane, also known as Shane Helms, has completed a major milestone in the Stamford-based promotion. The 50-year-old recently took to social media to react to his milestone.

Helms started his career with World Wrestling Entertainment in 2001 and became one of the most popular stars among young fans because of his superhero gimmick. The Hurricane made a huge name in the pro wrestling world by winning several titles, including the Cruiserweight, European, Hardcore, and World Tag Team Championships.

In 2019, the star took on the role of a backstage producer in WWE, and in 2022 he signed a legends deal with the Triple H-led promotion.

Congratulations are in order, as Shane Helms debuted The Hurricane character 23 years ago on August 27, 2001. The legend recently took to X/Twitter to react to this anniversary.

"The Hurricane debuted 23 yrs ago today. #Hurriversary," he wrote.

WWE legend The Hurricane thanked several big names for their incredible backstage work

Shane Helms (The Hurricane) recently took to X/Twitter to thank several big names who work behind the scenes in WWE, including RAW general manager Adam Pearce and SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis.

Helms also mentioned that these people work extremely hard to ensure that the wrestlers shine bright on television.

"I wish I woulda had a team like this to help me when I was developing. Freebird, Jason Jordan, Jamie 'By God' Noble, Adam Pearce, Nora the Explorer, TJ, nWo KD, Abyss, Daivari, Petey Williams, and the newest members B Roode and Nick Aldis are such an incredible group of Agents/Producers. It can be an incredibly thankless job but I want the world to know how hard they work to make our WWE Superstars shine as bright as possible. Thank you all!!" Shane Helms wrote.

Check out The Hurricane's hilarious reaction when a fan asked him about a possible return to the squared circle in the Triple H-led promotion.

