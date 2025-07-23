Congratulations to WWE NXT star Sol Ruca!

Congratulations are in order for WWE NXT Superstar Sol Ruca on hitting a major milestone. The 25-year-old currently holds two different championship belts.Ruca won her first title in the Stamford-based promotion on April 11. She defeated Candice LeRae at WWE Speed taping ahead of Friday Night SmackDown to become the WWE Women's Speed Champion. However, the match was aired exclusively on X/Twitter the following week.Sol Ruca has now gone past a hundred days as the WWE Women's Speed Champion. During her reign, she has defended the title twice, against American Made's Ivy Nile in May and against The Secret Hervice's Alba Fyre earlier this month.Mere days after winning her first title in the wrestling promotion, Ruca became a double champion at WWE Stand &amp; Deliver 2025. She won a Six-Woman Ladder match to win the vacated NXT Women's North American Championship.Coincidentally, she has also defended the NXT Women's North American Title twice, and the two matches took place in May and July.Sol Ruca received massive praise from WWE veteranFormer WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Natalya lauded Sol Ruca during a recent interview with Bill Apter for Sportskeeda Wrestling.Natalya noted that the NXT star had a lot of creativity, a great personality, and an impressive wrestling style. The 43-year-old noted that on top of it, Ruca had a respectful attitude backstage. The veteran praised the NXT Women's North American Champion for her in-ring work and expressed her desire to wrestle the latter.&quot;I think she has a really, she's very creative. And I watched her speed match the other day against Candice LeRae. I think she has got a great attitude, great personality, and her style. She is very, very creative, but I think her attitude, like just in speaking with her backstage, she is very respectful. But like when you see her work, she really draws, she commands your attention. I think Sol is awesome, and I would love to work with Sol one day,&quot; she said.You can check out the video below for Natalya's comments: Earlier this month, Sol Ruca teamed up with Zaria to challenge for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship. Unfortunately, her hopes of becoming a triple champion were dashed as Raquel Rodriguez pinned her to retain the gold.