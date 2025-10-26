  • home icon
  Congratulations to WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Congratulations to WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

By JP David
Modified Oct 26, 2025 08:35 GMT
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. (Photo: WWE.com)
Stephanie McMahon and Triple H. (Photo: WWE.com)

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are the ultimate WWE power couple. Congratulations are in order for the company's chief content officer and his wife, the former CEO and chief brand officer.

After Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement in July 2022, Stephanie was named as WWE's CEO and chairwoman. Triple H became chief content officer and head of creative two months later. He has held the position even after Vince's temporary return in early 2023 and Endeavor's subsequent acquisition in September of that same year.

The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 25th. They got married after three years of dating, though some fans would remember their "wedding" in Las Vegas as part of a storyline in November 1999.

The couple have three daughters together: Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn. Aurora is currently in college, playing softball, but she's reportedly interested in the family business.

Vaughn is also showing an affinity for pro wrestling, and their father isn't opposed to letting them try it out when they're the right age, as per People.com.

Vince McMahon wanted Triple H's wedding to Stephanie McMahon shown on PPV

In last year's Mr. McMahon documentary on Netflix, Triple H revealed how Vince McMahon wanted to broadcast his real-life wedding to Stephanie McMahon on pay-per-view back in 2003. Vince saw the opportunity to make money, but Stephanie immediately turned down the idea.

According to Fightful, Vince called his daughter "selfish" for not realizing the potential business that could be made about the wedding.

"When Steph says, 'Absolutely not,' he's like, 'Selfish. I can’t believe you’re selfish.' Then Vince books Vince versus Steph in, I believe, a street fight, six days before our legitimate wedding," said Triple H.

The former WWE Chairman booked himself in an I Quit match against Stephanie at No Mercy 2003. Linda McMahon threatened Vince to take care of their daughter during the match. Thankfully for Stephanie, she didn't suffer any injuries, and the wedding went perfectly.

JP David

Juan Paolo David has been covering all things WWE for Sportskeeda since 2020 and has eight years of experience in content writing. He holds a degree in Agriculture but has been a fan of pro wrestling since a kid. This love for the entertainment sport led him to write about it.

Juan writes well-researched articles, not only to ensure that he presents readers with correct facts and figures but also because he wants to learn as much as possible about the topics he writes about.

Edge is Juan’s all-time favorite wrestler. He grew up watching Edge and Christian and was a huge fan of their tag team. So much so, that if he could go back in time he would manage the duo. And let them know that he can play their entrance themes with a kazoo!

Besides wrestling, Juan loves to watch NBA or a Dortmund game. He also enjoys watching TV and movies during his free time. He works as a writer in SK’s basketball division.

