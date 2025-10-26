Congratulations to WWE power couple Triple H and Stephanie McMahon

Triple H and Stephanie McMahon are the ultimate WWE power couple. Congratulations are in order for the company's chief content officer and his wife, the former CEO and chief brand officer. After Vince McMahon's abrupt retirement in July 2022, Stephanie was named as WWE's CEO and chairwoman. Triple H became chief content officer and head of creative two months later. He has held the position even after Vince's temporary return in early 2023 and Endeavor's subsequent acquisition in September of that same year. The couple celebrated their 22nd wedding anniversary on Saturday, October 25th. They got married after three years of dating, though some fans would remember their &quot;wedding&quot; in Las Vegas as part of a storyline in November 1999. The couple have three daughters together: Aurora Rose, Murphy Claire and Vaughn Evelyn. Aurora is currently in college, playing softball, but she's reportedly interested in the family business. Vaughn is also showing an affinity for pro wrestling, and their father isn't opposed to letting them try it out when they're the right age, as per People.com.Vince McMahon wanted Triple H's wedding to Stephanie McMahon shown on PPVIn last year's Mr. McMahon documentary on Netflix, Triple H revealed how Vince McMahon wanted to broadcast his real-life wedding to Stephanie McMahon on pay-per-view back in 2003. Vince saw the opportunity to make money, but Stephanie immediately turned down the idea.According to Fightful, Vince called his daughter &quot;selfish&quot; for not realizing the potential business that could be made about the wedding. &quot;When Steph says, 'Absolutely not,' he's like, 'Selfish. I can’t believe you’re selfish.' Then Vince books Vince versus Steph in, I believe, a street fight, six days before our legitimate wedding,&quot; said Triple H.The former WWE Chairman booked himself in an I Quit match against Stephanie at No Mercy 2003. Linda McMahon threatened Vince to take care of their daughter during the match. Thankfully for Stephanie, she didn't suffer any injuries, and the wedding went perfectly.