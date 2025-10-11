Real reason why Triple H is always putting himself all over explained by ex-WWE employee (Exclusive)

Ever since Vince McMahon stepped away from WWE, Triple H has been in charge of all creative decisions regarding the product. He has been serving as the promotion's Chief Content Officer since September 2022 and has been at the heart of major WWE decisions as well.

Ex-WWE employee Vince Russo claims that Triple H is trying to put himself in everything. Under his creative leadership, the promotion has seen some major decisions take place, such as cutting down some PLEs like the Hell in a Cell and TLC, and the recent decision to take WrestleMania 43 to Saudi Arabia.

Russo was speaking on an episode of BroDown on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge, where he responded to a fan comment stating that Triple H is the king of politics. Russo agreed with the statement, stating that The Game puts himself into everything because he's trying to become indispensable to TKO.

"I mean, they definitely are working the pants off of TKO. I mean, there's no question, no doubt about that. That's why Triple H puts himself all over everything because he's trying to put himself in a position where you know he's cemented in, and you know Ari Emanuel, you know he's bulletproof. That's why he puts himself all over everything. There's a strategy to why Triple H does what he does." Russo said.

During his tenure as WWE's CCO, Triple H has brought back some former PLEs to the main roster and has also overseen the return of several stars to the promotion. Under his leadership, both CM Punk and AJ Lee returned to the company after spending almost a decade away from the company. It seemed like the two would never put a foot back in the company, but The Game made it happen.

