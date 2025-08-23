  • home icon
  Congratulations to WWE star Dominik Mysterio!

Congratulations to WWE star Dominik Mysterio!

By Arpit Shrivastava
Published Aug 23, 2025 18:16 GMT
(Image credits - WWE's official website)

The current Intercontinental Champion Dominik Mysterio is among the most popular stars in WWE today, who's on the cusp of becoming a megastar in the company. The Judgment Day member has something to celebrate today, August 23, as it marks the fourth anniversary of his debut as a wrestler.

Dominik has showcased a great range as a full-time performer in less than half a decade in the business. Starting as a babyface, who was eventually rejected by the crowds, he turned a new leaf in his career by turning heel and becoming a member of Judgment Day in 2022.

Since then, the 28-year-old star has solidified his position as a top villain who regularly generates some of the loudest jeers from fans.

August 23 marks an important milestone in his career, as it was on this very day in 2020 that Dominik Mysterio first stepped inside the squared circle as a full-time wrestler. Dominik debuted at that year's SummerSlam, where he lost to Seth Rollins.

Dutch Mantell is a fan of Dominik Mysterio's heel work in WWE

A few days back on Sportskeeda's UnSKripted, Dutch Mantell gushed over Dominik Mysterio, saying he was the perfect kind of heel in WWE today.

Mantell explained that Dominik didn't have to partake in any over-the-top antics to draw boos and that his mere sight was enough for fans to revolt against him.

"He don't do nothing. He just takes his time, people hate that guy. No, they love to hate him. They don't hate him, they love to hate him, and that's one of the best type of heels you can have. (...) He is entertaining now. Because, if they are standing up, they are being entertained."

Dominik has a shot at becoming a double champion next month as WWE recently announced he will challenge El Hijo Del Vikingo for his AAA Mega Championship at Worlds Collide on September 12.

Edited by Jeevak Ambalgi
