Congratulations to WWE star Logan Paul

WWE Superstar Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The Maverick recently made a major decision in his personal life.

Ad

Logan Paul last stepped inside the squared circle in World Wrestling Entertainment at Clash in Paris 2025, where he locked horns with John Cena in a singles match. Paul has now faced some of the biggest names in the company, including Cena, Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and Randy Orton. Many believe the social media megastar will become a multiple-time world champion in the future.

Congratulations are in order, as Logan recently bought a new house. In his latest YouTube vlog, The Maverick showcased the whole property, which also has a Tennis court. The former United States Champion got emotional in the video, saying that he was having a hard time processing that he had bought an expensive new house.

Ad

Trending

"I just can't compute. I'm having a hard time processing this. I got a whole a** family and a house... I'm definitely peaking. That is a f**king house... Without sounding braggadocious, this was not a super cheap house," he said.

Vince McMahon's biggest mistake revealed? Check Now!

Check out his vlog below:

Ad

Logan Paul talked about possibly teaming up with Dominik Mysterio in WWE

During one of his YouTube vlogs, Logan Paul admitted that he loved Dominik Mysterio and believed that the latter was the future of WWE.

The Maverick added that he felt he could wrestle Dirty Dom or could even form a tag team with him in the future.

Ad

"I like Dominik Mysterio a lot. I love Dominik Mysterio. I'm going to go support Dominik Mysterio. He, you know, like me, [is] the future of professional wrestling in WWE. And one day I might be wrestling him. I probably will, or maybe one day we're going to be out as a tag team. Either way, I have to see what he's capable of," Logan said.

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Logan Paul's WWE future.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

WWE made a big mistake signing these wrestlers? Watch Here!