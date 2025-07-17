Congratulations to WWE star Logan Paul & Nina Agdal

WWE Superstar Logan Paul recently revealed that he is taking a major new step in his relationship with Nina Agdal. The two made their relationship public in 2022.

Ad

Logan Paul has become one of the most popular names in the world of professional wrestling. The Maverick recently formed a new team with Drew McIntyre, and they are set to face the team of Randy Orton and rapper Jelly Roll at WWE SummerSlam 2025, scheduled for August 2 and 3.

After making their relationship public, Paul and Nina Agdal got engaged in 2023. The duo was blessed with a baby girl in September 2024. Congratulations are in order, as Logan recently confirmed his wedding to Agdal on his latest YouTube vlog. The Maverick stated that he wanted Nina to handle all the stuff for their wedding because she had great taste.

Ad

Trending

"She's on the phone with the wedding planners. I've been letting her handle all that stuff 'cause, like, I don't like, just tell me where to sign and I'll sign. I swipe the check. [People say you're uninvolved.] I'm extremely uninvolved. Yeah, I think my wife has great taste. I think it's part of the reason I chose to marry her. But yeah, Nina loves doing the wedding stuff and the planning like art, taste, design, and all that stuff. It's just not really my thing, you know, I'm more of like a meathead," he said. [0:10 - 0:33]

Ad

These WWE segments are not for kids - Watch here 😏

Check out his vlog below:

Ad

Drew McIntyre talked about his alliance with Logan Paul in WWE

After aligning with Logan Paul on WWE SmackDown, Drew McIntyre took to X/Twitter to post a backstage photo with The Maverick. The Scottish Warrior took a shot at fans, writing that he believed their alliance wasn't that bad because the internet hated it.

"The internet hates this already which probably means it’s not actually that bad," he wrote.

Ad

Check out his post below:

Expand Tweet

Ad

It remains to be seen what the Triple H-led creative team has planned for Logan Paul and Drew McIntyre's alliance leading up to WWE SummerSlam 2025.

Please credit Logan Paul's YouTube and give an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling if you use quotes from the first half of this article.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Aashrit Satija Aashrit Satija is from New Delhi, India, and is a dynamic writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. With a deep passion for professional wrestling, he expertly captures its essence through insightful analysis. Aashrit's articles have become a go-to source for fans, delivering the latest news.



His favorite WWE wrestlers are John Cena and Randy Orton. He is also a big football fan. His favorite team is Real Madrid and his favorite player is Cristiano Ronaldo.



His articulate writing style, extensive industry knowledge, and meticulous research ensure both entertainment and information for readers.



Engaging with the WWE community, Aashrit sparks meaningful discussions and fosters camaraderie. As a dedicated contributor, he continues to shape the narrative of this exhilarating sport, leaving a lasting impact through his eloquent prose and unwavering passion. Know More

Big issue with Rhea Ripley revealed HERE